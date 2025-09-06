LIVE TV
Home > India > "VCK cadre attacked me over remarks on Thirumavalavan," claims Puratchi Tamilagam Party leader Airport D Moorthy

"VCK cadre attacked me over remarks on Thirumavalavan," claims Puratchi Tamilagam Party leader Airport D Moorthy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 16:36:08 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): Puratchi Tamilagam Party leader Airport D Moorthy on Saturday said that he was attacked by “goons” over his remarks against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Speaking to ANI, Moorthy alleged that the attack by VCK cadre happened with the support of the police department. He said that he didn’t make any personal remarks against the VCK founder while questioning the police for their inaction.

“I came to the DGP office at 10.30 AM today. Some VCK goons attacked me, raising my comments on VCK leader Thirumavalavan. I haven’t made any personal comments against Thirumavalavan. Police are not taking action. This attack has happened with the support of the state (government) and the Police Department. Police should be ashamed of this,” Moorthy said.

A viral video purportedly shows a group of four people attacking leader Airport D Moorthy and a policeman attempting to intervene to stop the perpetrators of the attack. One of the attackers hurled slippers at Moorthy while the other slapped him multiple times.

As this happened, a man – likely to be an associate of Moorthy – tried to stop the attackers while protecting his leader. The attackers fled the spot briefly after attacking Moorthy. The attack happened when the leader was visiting DGP office in Chennai this morning.

The police department has not taken any action, as of now, Moorthy said. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

"VCK cadre attacked me over remarks on Thirumavalavan," claims Puratchi Tamilagam Party leader Airport D Moorthy

