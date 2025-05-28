Home
Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Iconic Quotes From India’s Fearless Freedom Fighter

Though hailed by many as a patriotic icon, Savarkar remains a polarising figure due to his staunch Hindutva ideology.

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: Iconic Quotes From India’s Fearless Freedom Fighter

India marks Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 today, commemorating the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar a fierce nationalist, revolutionary freedom fighter, and the ideological architect of Hindutva.


India marks Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 today, commemorating the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar a fierce nationalist, revolutionary freedom fighter, and the ideological architect of Hindutva. His words, filled with unwavering resolve and patriotism, continue to ignite both admiration and debate in contemporary India.

Who Was Veer Savarkar?

Born on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra, Savarkar’s life was marked by revolutionary zeal and intellectual courage. While still a student at Fergusson College in Pune, he founded Abhinav Bharat, a secret society aimed at ending British rule. Later in London, he launched the Free India Society and authored The First War of Indian Independence, which redefined the 1857 revolt as a nationalist uprising.

Check his powerful quotes:

“Independence is never given, it is always taken.”
“A true leader leads by example, inspires by action, and empowers by vision.”
“Cowards never make history, it is the brave who carve their names in the annals of time.”
“A nation’s past is its foundation; it must be preserved and honoured.”
“Hindu society must rise above the differences of caste and creed if it wants to see the dawn of freedom.”
“An educated mind is the greatest weapon in the struggle for freedom.”
“The world respects those who can stand up for themselves and fight their own battles.”
“Our only duty is to keep fighting for our nation, come what may.”
“The sacred soil of Bharat is my home, the blood of her brave is my inspiration, and the triumph of her will is my dream.”
“A country that does not recognise its heroes, its martyrs, and its warriors is doomed to decay.”

“If you come along with us, then with you. If you do not, then without you. If you oppose us, then inspite of you. Hindutva shall prevail”

In 1910, Savarkar was arrested for anti-British activities. His daring escape attempt in Marseilles, France, became the stuff of legend, though he was eventually captured and sentenced to 50 years in the Andaman Cellular Jail. After his release in 1937, he joined the Hindu Mahasabha and worked toward social reforms, notably campaigning against untouchability.

A Legacy That Sparks Dialogue

Though hailed by many as a patriotic icon, Savarkar remains a polarising figure due to his staunch Hindutva ideology. Supporters see him as a visionary nationalist who laid the groundwork for a culturally self-assured India, while critics question the exclusivist undertones of his political philosophy.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar, Calls Him ‘A True Son Of Mother India’

