Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Veer Savarkar’s Legacy Sets The Stage For PM Modi’s Marseille Visit

Marseille, the port city in southern France, holds a significant place in India's freedom struggle, particularly due to its connection with the prominent freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar).

Savarkar’s Daring Escape from Marseille

On July 8, 1910, while being transported aboard the British ship Morea to stand trial in India, Savarkar made a dramatic escape. He managed to slip through a porthole, swim ashore, and ran through the streets of Marseille. However, he was eventually captured by French authorities and handed back to the British, sparking diplomatic tensions between France and Britain.

Diplomatic Controversy and Legal Implications

France criticized the British for violating international law, as proper extradition procedures were not followed in Savarkar’s return. French officials argued that, having reached French soil, Savarkar should have been subjected to French legal processes instead of being handed over to the British without due process.

This incident was later brought before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which ruled in 1911 that, while there was an “irregularity” in the arrest, Britain was not obligated to return Savarkar to France.

The French government and the press condemned the return of Savarkar, labeling it a “breach of French sovereignty” and an “improper rendition.” French human rights organizations joined in criticizing the handling of the situation, with calls for Savarkar’s restitution. The episode highlighted tensions between nations over legal norms during the colonial era.

Modi’s Visit and Marseille’s Historical Importance

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Marseille, which includes a tribute to Indian soldiers at the Mazargues War Cemetery and the inauguration of the Consulate General of India, also brings attention to this historical connection. As diplomatic summits are held with key allies, the visit reinforces the longstanding ties between France and India while acknowledging the shared history that binds both nations in the struggle for justice and freedom.

Veer Savarkar

