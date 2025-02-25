Venjaramoodu Mass Murder: 23-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Six, Including Family And Girlfriend, What Happened?

23-year-old Affan confessed to brutally killing six, including his mother, brother, and girlfriend, across three locations in Kerala. Police probe the shocking murders.

A gruesome murder case has sent shockwaves across Kerala, as 23-year-old Affan confessed to killing six people, including his younger brother, mother, girlfriend, and other close family members. The chilling crime unfolded across three police jurisdictions—Venjaramoodu, Chullalam, and Pangode—before the accused walked into a police station and admitted to the killings.

Murder Spree Unfolds Across Three Locations

Affan, an introverted young man, lived in a house near Perumala Junction on the Venjaramoodu-Nedumangad road. His father, Rahim, had built the house a decade ago but had been away in the Gulf for five years due to financial difficulties. Affan, who had traveled abroad occasionally, had been leading a reclusive life.

On Monday evening, Affan walked into the Venjaramoodu police station around 7 PM and confessed to multiple murders. Initially, officers dismissed his shocking claims, but the precise details he provided about the crime scenes and victims forced them to investigate.

The police confirmed five deaths, while Affan’s mother, Shemi, was found critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The victims include his younger brother Afsan, his paternal uncle Latheef, Latheef’s wife Shahida, his 95-year-old grandmother Salma Beevi, and his girlfriend Farsana.

Grandmother’s Murder in Pangode Leaves Village in Shock

The horrifying crime spree is believed to have begun in Pangode, where Affan allegedly killed his grandmother, Salma Beevi, around 5:30 PM. She was the first victim. Her daughter, who arrived home in the evening, discovered her lifeless body in the kitchen, surrounded by blood clots and bearing a deep wound on the back of her head.

Initially, the family suspected that the elderly woman had suffered a fatal fall, but Affan’s confession later revealed the truth. He reportedly visited his grandmother in the morning and demanded her jewelry to pawn. When she refused, he allegedly attacked and killed her.

Paternal Uncle and Wife Found Dead in Their Home

Following the murder of his grandmother, Affan traveled to SN Puram, where he targeted his paternal uncle Latheef and Latheef’s wife, Shahida. The couple was found brutally murdered inside their home. Latheef, who was managing family affairs in his brother’s absence, was discovered seated on the sofa in the hall, while Shahida’s body was found in the kitchen, covered in blood.

Neighbors, who were unaware of the crime due to the house’s isolation, only learned of the tragedy through media reports. A neighbor who had visited the couple earlier that evening recalled that they had been in good spirits, making the brutal murders all the more shocking.

Younger Brother’s Death Raises Questions

Affan’s younger brother, Afsan, was among the victims. Despite their 10-year age gap, Affan was known to be deeply attached to his sibling. The two frequently visited the mosque together, and their pictures were often shared on social media.

Friends and acquaintances are struggling to understand why Affan turned on his younger brother. The motive behind Afsan’s murder remains unclear, leaving many unanswered questions about the psychological state of the accused.

Girlfriend’s Tragic End Leaves Family in Agony

Farsana, Affan’s girlfriend, was also among those brutally murdered. The news of her death reached her family late on Monday night. Initially, relatives were informed of an “accident,” but as media reports surfaced, the truth became undeniable.

Her mother, Sheeja, was kept in the dark for hours. She desperately asked about her daughter’s whereabouts, but no one had the heart to tell her the truth. Around 9 PM, Sheeja’s worst fears were confirmed as neighbors and relatives gathered outside her house in mourning.

Farsana was well-known in the neighborhood and taught tuition classes for children. On Monday evening, several of her students were waiting for her, unaware of the tragedy that had unfolded. Affan was frequently seen in the area, often arriving on a two-wheeler.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings Underway

Following Affan’s confession, the Attingal DYSP was informed, and officers rushed to the crime scenes to verify his claims. The bodies of the deceased were recovered, and the premises were sealed. The postmortem examinations will be conducted after the completion of inquest proceedings on Tuesday.

The police are now investigating the possible motives behind the murders, including financial stress, personal disputes, or underlying psychological issues. The case has sparked intense discussions about mental health, family disputes, and hidden trauma that can lead to such horrifying crimes.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to piece together Affan’s motives and whether he acted alone or if there were any underlying pressures that triggered this gruesome crime.

