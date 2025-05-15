Venue Row in Darbhanga Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Student Interaction

Instead of the Ambedkar hostel, the programme will now take place at the Town Hall, as per a statement issued late Wednesday night by the District Public Relations Office.

The Darbhanga district administration has permitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a student interaction on May 15, but not at the initially proposed venue. Instead of the Ambedkar hostel, the programme will now take place at the Town Hall, as per a statement issued late Wednesday night by the District Public Relations Office.

The event, part of the Congress-led “Shiksha Nyay Samvad” outreach, was originally planned as an interaction with Dalit students. The shift in venue has stirred political controversy, with Congress accusing the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance of interference.

Abhay Dubey, AICC national media convenor, claimed the denial of permission was politically motivated. “No reason was cited by the district welfare officer for the refusal. This seems to be a repressive measure influenced by the state’s ruling alliance,” he said at a press conference in Patna.

Despite the venue change, the Congress maintained that Gandhi’s programme would go ahead. Dubey urged the administration to reconsider, stating that the initiative was focused on social justice and education, not politics.

AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru also mentioned that Gandhi may attend a screening of Phule, a biopic on Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, during his visit to the state.

