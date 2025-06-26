Venugopal Writes To President Murmu On Growing Constitutional Crisis Instigated By Obstructionist Approach Of Raj Bhavan In Kerala

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on the growing constitutional crisis and law and order situation instigated by the obstructionist and anti-constitutional approach of the Raj Bhavan in Kerala.

In his letter sent to the President, Venugopal said that he was writing to highlight the serious constitutional and administrative challenges unfolding in Kerala, arising from the continued confrontational stance adopted by Raj Bhavan.

“This ongoing impasse is adversely affecting the constitutional balance envisaged by our founding framework and undermining the orderly functioning of the state’s democratic institutions,” he said.

Venugopal, who is also the Chairman of the Public accounts Committee noted that the role of the Governor, as defined under Articles 153, 155, and 163 of the Constitution of India, is that of a constitutional head of the state, expected to function by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except in matters where discretion is explicitly provided.

He highlighted that eminent bodies such as the Sarkaria Commission and the Punchhi Commission have underscored the imperative that the Governor’s office must operate with neutrality, dignity, and restraint, and must steer clear of partisan or ideological engagements.

“Regrettably, recent developments in Kerala reflect a departure from these constitutional tenets,” the Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

Citing the example, he said that the insistence by the Governor’s office on displaying the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ holding a saffron flag at official functions is an emblem that holds “no constitutional or statutory recognition”, has created “avoidable friction”.

“This symbolic assertion, widely perceived as ideological in nature, has led to considerable unrest and public disquiet,” Venugopal said, adding, “The preference for an unofficial image over the National Flag at public functions risks sending a dangerous and divisive message, and has justifiably drawn criticism from various quarters.”

He said that the resultant situation has “severely strained the institutional relationship between the Raj Bhavan and the state administration”.

The Congress leader said that public protests, tensions on the ground, and disruptions to law and order have ensued.

“These developments are not merely political, but they represent a constitutional imbalance that threatens the stability and governance of the state,” he emphasised.

He highlighted that the office of the Governor is “one of great constitutional significance”.

“It is expected to function as a neutral bridge between the Union and the State, upholding the spirit of cooperative federalism and constitutional propriety.

Any deviation from this role disturbs the institutional fabric and impairs the people’s faith in constitutional governance,” he said.

“I most respectfully urge you to consider appropriate counsel and intervention so that the Governor discharges the responsibilities of the office strictly within the bounds of constitutional mandate and refrains from actions that may aggravate tensions or disrupt public order.

It is imperative that the high office remains above ideological assertions and continues to embody the spirit of unity, impartiality, and constitutional morality,” Venugopal added.

