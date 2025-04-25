Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
Verification Is A Must While Selling Military Uniforms And Equipment In Dehradun: SSP Ajay Singh

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh has taken firm steps to tighten controls on the sale of military and police uniforms in the city.

Verification Is A Must While Selling Military Uniforms And Equipment In Dehradun: SSP Ajay Singh


In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, Dehradun’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh has taken firm steps to tighten controls on the sale of military and police uniforms in the city. Addressing concerns in Paltan Bazar, SSP Singh remarked, “Earlier, old battalions used to come here to Paltan Bazar for shopping. There are many shops here selling army or police uniforms. Recently, we did a random check to see if the shops were selling military and police uniforms to authorised personnel only. We have told everyone to check the ID of the customers properly.”

In a decisive move to curb potential misuse, SSP Singh has directed all station in-charges to compile a list of shops that sell uniforms and related items. He stressed that shop owners must strictly verify the credentials of every customer prior to making any sale. “Uniforms and other items related to our security agencies cannot fall into the wrong hands,” he added.

Local shopkeeper Sagar Ahuja at Paltan Bazar provided further insight into the new measures:
“Today itself, the SSP came here to give instructions that if anyone comes to buy uniforms, we have to strictly check their Aadhar card, ID card, and phone number. We have to call their phone to see if the call is going to the phone they are carrying. We have to note down their address and the name of their unit. Only after all this can we sell the uniform to anyone…”

The crackdown on unauthorized sales is seen as a timely response in the context of heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam attack. Authorities believe that these stringent verification protocols will help prevent any possibility of sensitive military items falling into the wrong hands.

