‘Verify Your Facts’, Dia Mirza Responds To Telangana CM’s AI Content Accusation Of Gachibowli Tree-Felling

Actor Dia Mirza has hit back at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after he accused her of sharing fake, AI-generated images and videos related to the ongoing protest against tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The actor took to social media on Sunday to refute the CM’s claims, urging the state government to fact-check before making public allegations.

On Saturday, CM Revanth Reddy held a high-level meeting with top state officials and ministers to review the controversy surrounding the 400-acre land parcel near the University of Hyderabad. During the review, he alleged that AI-generated content featuring peacocks and deer had been circulated online to “mislead society” and stir emotions around the deforestation issue. The Chief Minister also directed officials to approach the court for an investigation into the origin of such content.

Reacting strongly to these claims, Dia Mirza posted a detailed statement on X (formerly Twitter), denying any use of AI-generated content in her support for the student-led protest. “The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students… This is an absolutely false statement,” she wrote.

The CM of Telangana posted a tweet yesterday. He made certain claims about the situation at Kancha Gachibowli. Advertisement · Scroll to continue One of them was that I had used FAKE AI generated images/videos in support of the protest by students to protect biodiversity on the 400acres of land the government… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 6, 2025

“I have not posted a single image or video that is AI generated. The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims,” Dia added, standing firm in her support for the students protesting to protect the ecologically sensitive zone.

Student Protests

The state government plans to auction the 400-acre land bordering the university for urban infrastructure and IT park development, which has triggered large-scale protests by students, environmentalists, and civil society members. The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union has been at the forefront of the protests, raising concerns over loss of biodiversity and ecological damage. The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Several celebrities and public figures have spoken out against the tree felling, amplifying calls to preserve what many describe as one of Hyderabad’s last remaining green lungs.

