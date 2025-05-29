Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at 89 due to cardiac arrest and age-related complications at a Mohali hospital.

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on Wednesday evening at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89 and had been admitted in critical condition the previous day with severe pneumonia and cardiac issues.

According to a statement by the hospital, Dhindsa succumbed to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest around 5:05 PM despite best medical efforts. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

Dhindsa, a Padma Bhushan awardee who later returned the honour in solidarity with protesting farmers, had a long and complex political career. Born on April 9, 1936, in Sangrur’s Ubhawal village, his political journey began as a student leader and later as a village sarpanch.

He became an MLA in 1972 as an Independent and later represented Sunam and Sangrur constituencies. Dhindsa was elected as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004 and served as Union Minister for Sports, Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP for multiple terms between 1998 and 2022.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, Dhindsa became increasingly vocal against the Akali leadership. He resigned from party positions in 2018 and raised a revolt in 2020. He founded Shiromani Akali Dal (Democrat) and later co-founded Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 2021 with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura.

SAD (Sanyukt) allied with the BJP in the 2022 Punjab elections. In March 2024, Dhindsa merged the party back into the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD, citing the need for unity. However, by August 2024, he was expelled once again for “anti-party” activities.

His son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was Finance Minister from 2012 to 2017, also faced expulsions from the Akali Dal. Both father and son were part of the ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’, a reform initiative launched by rebel leaders.

In December 2024, Dhindsa was among several Akali leaders to face religious punishment (‘tankhah’) from the Akal Takht Sahib for mistakes committed by the party during its rule from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa leaves behind a legacy marked by decades of service, political resilience, and reformist ideals, standing among the tallest figures in Punjab’s contemporary political history.

