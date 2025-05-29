Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at 89 due to cardiac arrest and age-related complications at a Mohali hospital.

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali


Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on Wednesday evening at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89 and had been admitted in critical condition the previous day with severe pneumonia and cardiac issues.

According to a statement by the hospital, Dhindsa succumbed to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest around 5:05 PM despite best medical efforts. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

Dhindsa, a Padma Bhushan awardee who later returned the honour in solidarity with protesting farmers, had a long and complex political career. Born on April 9, 1936, in Sangrur’s Ubhawal village, his political journey began as a student leader and later as a village sarpanch.

He became an MLA in 1972 as an Independent and later represented Sunam and Sangrur constituencies. Dhindsa was elected as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004 and served as Union Minister for Sports, Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP for multiple terms between 1998 and 2022.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After the 2017 Assembly polls, Dhindsa became increasingly vocal against the Akali leadership. He resigned from party positions in 2018 and raised a revolt in 2020. He founded Shiromani Akali Dal (Democrat) and later co-founded Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 2021 with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura.

SAD (Sanyukt) allied with the BJP in the 2022 Punjab elections. In March 2024, Dhindsa merged the party back into the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD, citing the need for unity. However, by August 2024, he was expelled once again for “anti-party” activities.

His son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was Finance Minister from 2012 to 2017, also faced expulsions from the Akali Dal. Both father and son were part of the ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’, a reform initiative launched by rebel leaders.

In December 2024, Dhindsa was among several Akali leaders to face religious punishment (‘tankhah’) from the Akal Takht Sahib for mistakes committed by the party during its rule from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa leaves behind a legacy marked by decades of service, political resilience, and reformist ideals, standing among the tallest figures in Punjab’s contemporary political history.

ALSO READ: US To Revoke Visas Of Chinese Students; Trump Demands Foreign Student Cap At Harvard

Filed under

Sukhdev Singh Veteran Akali Leader

PM Modi didn’t hold bac

PM Modi Cancels Sikkim Trip Due To Bad Weather; To Address People Through Video
The Lokpal of India has d

Lokpal Clears Former SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch of Adani-Linked Allegations
newsx

Can You Still Eat Seafood In Kerala? Concerns Rise After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Kochi
newsx

PM Modi Begins Four-State Visit Today: Here’s The Agenda And Full Schedule
newsx

Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise...
A Singapore Airlines flig

Watch This Singapore Airlines Pilot Battle Strong Winds To Land Safely In Adelaide | Viral
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Cancels Sikkim Trip Due To Bad Weather; To Address People Through Video

PM Modi Cancels Sikkim Trip Due To Bad Weather; To Address People Through Video

Lokpal Clears Former SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch of Adani-Linked Allegations

Lokpal Clears Former SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch of Adani-Linked Allegations

Can You Still Eat Seafood In Kerala? Concerns Rise After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Kochi

Can You Still Eat Seafood In Kerala? Concerns Rise After Cargo Ship Sinks Off Kochi

PM Modi Begins Four-State Visit Today: Here’s The Agenda And Full Schedule

PM Modi Begins Four-State Visit Today: Here’s The Agenda And Full Schedule

Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise And Criticism On Social Media

Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise...

Entertainment

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You