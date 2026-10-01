VHP Leader Murder: Accused Harwinder Deported From UAE; NIA Gets Custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu in connection with the alleged targeted killing of a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar.

The accused, who was based in the UAE, was allegedly involved in providing logistical support and financing to the accused was wanted by the NIA.

“Harwinder Kumar was deported from the UAE to India on October 1, 2026 after vigorous diplomatic efforts. Following his arrival in India, he was arrested by the NIA at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He is produced before the Special NIA Court for further legal proceedings,” NIA said in a statement.

The case relates to the murder of Vikas Prabhakar allegedly by members of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). NIA had filed the case on May 9, 2024, and has so far filed three chargesheets in the matter.

Harwinder’s arrest follows the arrest of another UAE-based accused, Manveer Ram, on August 13, 2026. Manveer Ram, who was allegedly involved in supplying weapons used in the crime, was intercepted at Amritsar Airport and subsequently arrested by the NIA.

NIA claimed its probe revealed that the conspiracy to eliminate Vikas Prabhakar was allegedly hatched by Germany-based BKI operatives Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu.

The NIA claimed its probe further established that Harwinder Kumar while operating from the UAE, played a crucial role as a logistics provider and financer for the BKI operatives based abroad.

He allegedly acted as a recruiter and handler, arranged weapons and facilitated their delivery to the shooters involved in the killing of Prabhakar, claimed NIA. Harwinder also received and transferred funds in connection with the conspiracy by acting on the directions of Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh.