Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha Decodes Operation Sindoor: A Clear Message, A Precise Strike, A Strategic Shift | NewsX Exclusive

In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a swift, high-precision strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. In just 25 minutes, Indian forces hit 24 targets across nine locations.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a swift, high-precision strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. In just 25 minutes, Indian forces hit 24 targets across nine locations. While the world watched closely, India sent an unmistakable message: any terror attack on its soil will now be treated as an act of war.

Joining NewsX to break down the operation and its strategic importance, Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha, former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and a three-star admiral, laid out the decisive change in India’s national security doctrine—and what it means for Pakistan and the world.

From Soft Protests to Firm Retaliation

Speaking to anchor Simran, Vice Admiral Sinha said India’s response to terrorism has evolved significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“Since the time… prior to 2014, it was just an operation of any terrorist ingress or activity in India used to be responded with a diplomatic protest,” he recalled. “But from 2014 we have seen under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi it has become one to one… you send your terrorists once and I will go and hit the camp from where they came.”

He cited the Uri and Balakot strikes as early examples of this tit-for-tat response model. But with Operation Sindoor, Sinha says, India has escalated the approach even further. “Now it is not only strategy of punishment but every terrorist attack in India will be treated as war and we will respond accordingly.”

“The Real Terror Group is the Pakistan Army”

In a striking assessment, Vice Admiral Sinha argued that Operation Sindoor has exposed who’s really pulling the strings in Pakistan.

“The Pakistan army is the terrorist organization… Lashkar and others are only hired labor,” he said. He pointed to Pakistan’s military retaliation as proof, asserting, “The response did not come from the terrorists—it came from the Pakistan military.”

India’s counter-strike deliberately targeted military airfields and air defense systems, avoiding civilian sites. “We have not hit any civil airfield… it is now not only a strategy of punishment, but a shift in principle,” he added.

A New Norm in Dealing with Terror

The Vice Admiral emphasized that the new normal in India’s defense strategy is treating terror attacks as acts of war—a stance made clear by Prime Minister Modi.

“It’s a demonstration of brute military power against a military which is actually running a cartel of these terrorist organizations,” Sinha said. “Nothing can be more deterring than this.”

When asked whether this shift will deter future attacks, he replied firmly, “Very much. None of our troops have moved back… this is going to be the norm till Pakistan agrees there will be no terror attacks.”

Why the World Still Turns a Blind Eye

Sinha also took aim at international players, questioning their silence or hesitance in calling out Pakistan.

“Everybody has a stake in Pakistan,” he said bluntly. “The U.S. has given F-16s to be used against terrorists, but they’ve been using them against India… America has more at stake than what meets the eye.”

He didn’t mince words on China either: “Pakistan is not a country by itself. I call it Pakistan Autonomous Region of China. Nothing belongs to it—economy, military, even currency.”

He criticized the BBC for its biased reporting as well. “They have called them ‘gunmen’, not terrorists. That’s the duplicity we’re seeing,” he remarked.

A Clear Tactical Win for India

Was Operation Sindoor a military success? Absolutely, said Sinha.

“Our objective was not to demolish Pakistan… it was to remove the terror camps and as many terrorists as possible,” he clarified. “And that was achieved.”

He pointed out that the Pakistani army’s involvement revealed deeper coordination between its military and terrorist groups. “Even funerals of top terrorists saw attendance from uniformed military personnel,” he noted. “It only proves our belief.”

Pakistan’s Defense Now Looks Vulnerable

Operation Sindoor didn’t just neutralize terror camps—it exposed the vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s military preparedness.

“They thought their air power and defense were invincible. Unfortunately for them, all air defense systems at Lahour, Sargodha, Jakokabad, and others were destroyed,” said Sinha. “Their ‘akaa’ China, who gave them these systems, is now worried.”

He said the attack laid bare the weaknesses in Chinese-made defense systems and damaged their global credibility. “The whole world is watching,” he said, pointing to independent analysis from Australia and Austria on how China’s systems failed Pakistan.

India’s Own Tech Leads the Way

Sinha lauded India’s use of homegrown military tech and drone warfare. “We sent a swarm—hundreds of drones. Most were electronic warfare drones that picked up intel in real-time and passed it to command centers,” he explained.

He said India’s satellite network, communication systems, and missile precision were unmatched. “Many countries have not achieved this… what we have in six-seven days is exceptional.”

He also noted India’s ethical approach: “We have not targeted any civilian installations. Our targets were precise and principled.”

What’s Next: The Age of Drones and Gray Zone Warfare

The Vice Admiral warned that drone warfare will continue to evolve and intensify. “This is gray zone warfare… where no one crosses the LoC, but the conflict is very real.”

He emphasized the need to stay technologically ahead and continue shutting down airports in sensitive zones during conflict. “It’s better to delay flights than risk civilian casualties. A missile doesn’t know whose aircraft it is once it’s launched.”

“They Still Don’t Know What Hit Them”

Vice Admiral Sinha concluded with a powerful observation: “They are still recovering from the shock. They just don’t know what hit them.”

He hinted that political changes might follow in Pakistan: “After every conflict of this nature, there’s a change of guard—either the Army Chief, or a new leader emerges. Let’s wait and watch.”

A Strategic, Principled Mission

In closing, the Vice Admiral praised Operation Sindoor for its clarity of purpose and precision. “It was a very principled operation. Objectives were limited, but the message was loud and clear,” he said.

With India now treating terror as war and combining it with unmatched technological prowess, Operation Sindoor might just mark the beginning of a new era in South Asian military doctrine—and the end of impunity for state-sponsored terror.