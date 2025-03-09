Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Experiencing Chest Pain

Jagdeep Dhankhar, 73, was taken to the hospital around 2 AM and is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit (CCU).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, March 9, 2025, after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, according to reports.

Dhankhar, 73, was taken to the hospital around 2 AM and is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). He is being treated under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, the Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition.

Vice President in Stable Condition

Sources confirmed that the Vice President is in a stable condition but remains under medical supervision as a precautionary measure.

Following his admission, Union Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Further updates on his health condition are expected from AIIMS later in the day.

