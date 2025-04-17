Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Criticises Supreme Court’s Deadline On Presidential Action Over Bills

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Criticises Supreme Court’s Deadline On Presidential Action Over Bills

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and SM Subramaniam Mahadevan observed that any delay beyond the stipulated time must be adequately justified.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Criticises Supreme Court’s Deadline On Presidential Action Over Bills

VP Jagdeep Dhankar


VP Jagdeep Dhankhar has strongly criticised the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that mandates a three-month timeline for the President to act on bills forwarded by state governors. Calling it a threat to constitutional authority, Dhankhar questioned the judiciary’s power to issue such directives to the President of India.

Speaking to the sixth batch of Rajya Sabha interns at the Vice President’s Enclave, Dhankhar expressed deep concern over the judiciary’s intervention. “We cannot have a situation where you direct the President of India. And on what basis? Where are we heading as a nation?” he said.

Constitutional standoff in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on April 8, came amid a constitutional standoff in Tamil Nadu. The state government had approached the court after Governor RN Ravi delayed assent to several bills for extended periods. The apex court responded by setting a three-month deadline for the President to decide on bills referred by governors.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and SM Subramaniam Mahadevan observed that any delay beyond the stipulated time must be adequately justified. The Court also emphasised the need for cooperation between state governments and the Centre to maintain the federal structure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dhankhar, however, argued that the Constitution grants the judiciary the power to interpret laws not to direct the President. Citing Article 145(3) of the Constitution, he said, “The only right you have is to interpret the Constitution with a bench of five or more judges. Directives to the President fall outside that scope.”

Vice President’s remarks have triggered a fresh debate over the separation of powers among the executive, legislature, and judiciary. Legal experts and political analysts are closely watching how this constitutional conflict unfolds, especially in light of increasing tensions between state governments and the governors appointed by the Centre.

ALSO READ: Who Is Smita Sabharwal? IAS Officer In The Midst Of Telangana’s Gachibowli Forest Controversy

Filed under

Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Musk's SpaceX has emerged

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US
newsx

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital
The National Board of Exa

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply
The Lebanese military ann

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel
From Rohit Sharma's iconi

Now Bring Home Rohit, Russell And Gill-India’s First Cricket Collectables Are Here!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Emerges As Frontrunner To Build Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Shield: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US

Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Russia Ahead of Second Round Of Nuclear Talks With US

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital

Helicopter Crashes Minutes After Take-Off At Melbourne Moorabbin Airport, One Rushed To Hospital

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

NEET PG 2025 Exam Registration Begins: Here Are The Key Dates And Steps To Apply

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel

Lebanese Military Detains Several People on Suspicion of Firing Rockets at Israel

Entertainment

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body Makes A Shocking

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave