Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

In a candid conversation with NewsX, former Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha raised serious concerns over the Supreme Court's verdict setting timelines for Governors and the President on state bills.

‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

Rakesh Sinha


Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha has voiced strong reservations over the Supreme Court’s recent verdict prescribing timelines for Governors and the President of India to act on state bills. In an interview with NewsX, Sinha cautioned against what he perceives as increasing judicial overreach and stressed the need to maintain constitutional balance and respect the roles of elected offices.

Referring to the President as the highest constitutional authority, Sinha said, “The President of India symbolizes the sovereignty of the nation. Every executive act is endorsed by the President, either symbolically or substantially. The Supreme Court must reflect on whether it can question the President’s actions, including the use of the pocket veto.”

He cited the example of former President Giani Zail Singh, who had used the pocket veto to stall the controversial Postal Bill during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, saying such decisions are rooted in constitutional wisdom and cannot be easily subjected to judicial scrutiny.

‘VP- renowned lawyer and intellectual’

Sinha expressed support for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent comments criticizing the verdict. “The Vice President is not just a constitutional authority but also a renowned lawyer and intellectual. His concerns about judicial overreach must be taken seriously by the judiciary,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Responding to a question on where to draw the line between judicial accountability and executive independence, Sinha argued that “India is a republic. The President is indirectly elected by the people through elected representatives. To question that office is to question the very soul of our republican democracy.”

While emphasizing that checks and balances are crucial in a democracy, Sinha stressed that they must not come at the cost of institutional harmony. “The judiciary, legislature, and executive must work in synergy. The Supreme Court has played a crucial role in upholding democracy, but it must also recognize the cultural and civilizational ethos of the nation while interpreting the Constitution.”

He further warned that misuse of constitutional provisions could lead to national disunity. “Constitutional interpretations should foster unity, not divide the country in the name of free speech or activism,” he added.

Sinha’s remarks come amid an ongoing national debate over the limits of judicial authority, especially in matters involving high constitutional functionaries like the President and Governors. As the judiciary, legislature, and executive navigate complex questions of accountability and autonomy, his comments have added a new dimension to the conversation.

Watch here:

ALSO READ: Yusuf Pathan’s Absence After Murshidabad Violence Sparks Controversy Within TMC

Filed under

Rakesh Sinha VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Adani Realty wins Visiona

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025
Dr. Oz named CMS chief by

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon...
Zelenskyy has accused U.S

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives
Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers
newsx

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal
newsx

Why DC Supports Jake Fraser-McGurk Over Faf du Plessis? Coach Reveals The Reason
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Adani Realty Crowned Visionary Real Estate Brand at Grohe Hurun India Conclave 2025

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon Sworn In As CMS Chief

Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? Son Of Turkish Immigrant, Former TV Personality And Heart Surgeon...

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives

Zelenskyy Accuses US Envoy Steve Witkoff of Spreading Russian Narratives

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson Halts Trump Plan to Axe 1,500 Consumer Bureau Staffers

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal

BCCI Imposes Lifetime Ban On Mumbai Cricket League Team Owner For Match-Fixing Scandal

Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read Online Reactions

Kesari Chapter 2 Reviews: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Wins Praise, Netizens Call It Award-Worthy – Read

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Arshad Warsi Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show At Press Conference

Kamal Haasan And Mani Ratnam Reunite For ‘Thug Life’: South Indian Feast Steals The Show

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave