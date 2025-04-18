‘Vice President’s Opinion Must Be Taken Very Seriously’ Says Former MP Rakesh Sinha On SC Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

In a candid conversation with NewsX, former Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha raised serious concerns over the Supreme Court's verdict setting timelines for Governors and the President on state bills.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Rakesh Sinha has voiced strong reservations over the Supreme Court’s recent verdict prescribing timelines for Governors and the President of India to act on state bills. In an interview with NewsX, Sinha cautioned against what he perceives as increasing judicial overreach and stressed the need to maintain constitutional balance and respect the roles of elected offices.

Referring to the President as the highest constitutional authority, Sinha said, “The President of India symbolizes the sovereignty of the nation. Every executive act is endorsed by the President, either symbolically or substantially. The Supreme Court must reflect on whether it can question the President’s actions, including the use of the pocket veto.”

He cited the example of former President Giani Zail Singh, who had used the pocket veto to stall the controversial Postal Bill during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, saying such decisions are rooted in constitutional wisdom and cannot be easily subjected to judicial scrutiny.

‘VP- renowned lawyer and intellectual’

Sinha expressed support for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent comments criticizing the verdict. “The Vice President is not just a constitutional authority but also a renowned lawyer and intellectual. His concerns about judicial overreach must be taken seriously by the judiciary,” he said.

Responding to a question on where to draw the line between judicial accountability and executive independence, Sinha argued that “India is a republic. The President is indirectly elected by the people through elected representatives. To question that office is to question the very soul of our republican democracy.”

While emphasizing that checks and balances are crucial in a democracy, Sinha stressed that they must not come at the cost of institutional harmony. “The judiciary, legislature, and executive must work in synergy. The Supreme Court has played a crucial role in upholding democracy, but it must also recognize the cultural and civilizational ethos of the nation while interpreting the Constitution.”

He further warned that misuse of constitutional provisions could lead to national disunity. “Constitutional interpretations should foster unity, not divide the country in the name of free speech or activism,” he added.

Sinha’s remarks come amid an ongoing national debate over the limits of judicial authority, especially in matters involving high constitutional functionaries like the President and Governors. As the judiciary, legislature, and executive navigate complex questions of accountability and autonomy, his comments have added a new dimension to the conversation.

