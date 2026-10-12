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Home > India News > Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

Supreme Court acquits a man jailed for 10 years in a POCSO case, citing wavering witness evidence, the victim’s failure to identify him in court and an unexplained FIR delay.

Supreme Court overturns Meghalaya POCSO conviction (Image: X)
Supreme Court overturns Meghalaya POCSO conviction (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:34 IST

A man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl with an intellectual disability has been acquitted by the Supreme Court. The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The order came on Friday, October 9, in the case of Charming Rupon v State of Meghalaya. He had been convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). The acquittal rests on the victim’s failure to identify him in court, an unexplained delay in the FIR, and evidence from the key witnesses that the court called wavering and unreliable.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta heard his appeal. It set aside the concurrent findings of the trial court and the Meghalaya High Court, both of which had held him guilty.

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What the Supreme Court found wrong with the witnesses’ evidence

The bench looked closely at the testimony of three people: the victim’s mother, the victim herself, and the victim’s cousin. The mother was the informant in the case and is called PW 1. The cousin is PW 2. The bench found that the evidence of all three was wavering and unreliable.

That finding is what the acquittal rests on. The Supreme Court did not accept that guilt had been proved beyond reasonable doubt on such evidence.

The incident as alleged by the prosecution in 2015

The case goes back to 2015. The victim was 11 years old at the time and is 40% intellectually disabled. The prosecution said the accused sexually assaulted her at her home while she was alone.

Her mother had gone out. As she left, PW 1 allegedly saw the accused plucking mulberry leaves in the garden next to the house. After the alleged incident, the girl went to her cousin’s house and stayed there for the night.

Why the delay in the FIR mattered to the Supreme Court

The cousin told the victim’s mother about the incident the next day. The mother did not take it seriously, because the child did not confirm the accusation. Later, the girl told her school teacher about it. The teacher informed the parents, and an FIR was lodged nearly 10 days after the alleged incident.

The headline reason for the acquittal includes this unexplained delay. Along with the victim’s failure to identify the accused in court, it left the prosecution’s case weak before the Supreme Court.

How the case reached the Supreme Court after two convictions

The Special Judge (POCSO) convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. He was also fined Rs 1 lakh. He appealed to the Meghalaya High Court, which dismissed his appeal in 2022.

Aggrieved by that dismissal, he approached the Supreme Court. Its bench has now wiped out both the conviction and the sentence, finding that the prosecution had not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

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Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case
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Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

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Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

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Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case
Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case
Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case
Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case
Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

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