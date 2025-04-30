Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

He asserted that despite past political resistance, particularly during the Vajpayee era, consistent pressure from socialist forces had finally compelled the government to act.

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

Reacting to the Union Cabinet's approval to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hailed the decision as a historic victory for social justice and a long-standing demand of the socialist movement led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.


Reacting to the Union Cabinet’s approval to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hailed the decision as a historic victory for social justice and a long-standing demand of the socialist movement led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tejashwi told ANI, “This has been our demand for over 30 years. It’s not just a political development, it’s a victory for all socialists and Lalu Yadav.”

He recalled that the Cabinet had approved the caste census as far back as 1996-97, but it was never carried out due to opposition from then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Despite the Cabinet’s nod, Vajpayee ji did not allow it to proceed,” he said. Tejashwi pointed out that even recently, multiple political parties from Bihar had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for caste-based enumeration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Consistent struggle’

“The Prime Minister initially turned down our demand. Many ministers had denied any possibility of it. But this decision shows the strength of our consistent struggle, they’ve been forced to act on our agenda,” he asserted.

In a significant decision, the government on Wednesday decided that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed a press briefing on the Cabinet’s decision, stating that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) had decided that caste enumeration would be part of the upcoming census.

Vaishnaw said this move would strengthen the social and economic structure of society while the nation continues to progress.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that the Modi government had earlier introduced a ten per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections without causing any stress on other sections of society.

Congress has long been advocating for a caste census, with party leaders frequently reiterating the demand in their speeches.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Explained: What Is Caste Census And Why It Could Redefine Indian Democracy

Filed under

caste census Tejashwi Yadav

Amid escalating tensions

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack
Former Pakistan PM Imran

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Ukraine is expected to si

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say
Reacting to the Union Cab

‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of...
The United States has sai

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan Cancels All Flights Over PoK Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Ukraine Set To Sign Minerals Deal With US Today, Reports Say

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of Getting Dropped During Australia Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of...

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court

Israel Not Obliged to Allow UN Agency in Gaza, Says US at World Court

Entertainment

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala 2025?

Will Shah Rukh Khan Bump Into His Don Co-Star Priyanka Chopra At The MET Gala

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After