‘Victory For All Socialists And Lalu Yadav’, Tejashwi Yadav On Cabinet’s Caste Census Move

He asserted that despite past political resistance, particularly during the Vajpayee era, consistent pressure from socialist forces had finally compelled the government to act.

Reacting to the Union Cabinet's approval to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hailed the decision as a historic victory for social justice and a long-standing demand of the socialist movement led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tejashwi told ANI, “This has been our demand for over 30 years. It’s not just a political development, it’s a victory for all socialists and Lalu Yadav.”

He recalled that the Cabinet had approved the caste census as far back as 1996-97, but it was never carried out due to opposition from then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Despite the Cabinet’s nod, Vajpayee ji did not allow it to proceed,” he said. Tejashwi pointed out that even recently, multiple political parties from Bihar had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for caste-based enumeration.

‘Consistent struggle’

“The Prime Minister initially turned down our demand. Many ministers had denied any possibility of it. But this decision shows the strength of our consistent struggle, they’ve been forced to act on our agenda,” he asserted.

In a significant decision, the government on Wednesday decided that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census. Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed a press briefing on the Cabinet’s decision, stating that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) had decided that caste enumeration would be part of the upcoming census.

Vaishnaw said this move would strengthen the social and economic structure of society while the nation continues to progress.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that the Modi government had earlier introduced a ten per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections without causing any stress on other sections of society.

Congress has long been advocating for a caste census, with party leaders frequently reiterating the demand in their speeches.

(With ANI Inputs)

