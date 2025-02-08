Video- Amid The Vote Count Chaos, A Young Boy Dresses Up As Arvind Kejriwal To Extend Support To Former CM

The vote counting for all 70 assembly seats began on Saturday morning, conducted under tight security across 19 designated centers in the national capital.

As the vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 progresses, a young supporter of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was seen outside the former Chief Minister’s residence, expressing his support.

Avyan Tomar, dressed like Kejriwal, made an appearance, reminiscent of a viral 2020 election photo where a toddler was seen in a similar outfit on the day of vote counting.

#WATCH | Delhi: A young supporter of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Avyan Tomar reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal dressed up as him to show support. pic.twitter.com/dF7Vevy6En
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Vote Counting Begins Across Delhi’s 70 Constituencies

The vote counting for all 70 assembly seats began on Saturday morning, conducted under tight security across 19 designated centers in the national capital.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, Alice Vaz, confirmed that approximately 5,000 personnel, including:

Counting supervisors

Assistants

Micro-observers

Support staff

have been deployed to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

Vote Counting Procedure

The Conduct of Election Rules outlines the following counting process:

Postal ballots are counted first.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begin counting 30 minutes later.

Simultaneous counting of votes from both postal ballots and EVMs follows.

VVPAT verification: Since 2019, voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips from five randomly selected polling stations per constituency are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency.

Delhi Voter Turnout and Security Arrangements

Total eligible voters: 1.55 crore

Total voter turnout: 60.54% recorded on February 5, 2025

Security measures: A three-tier security system is in place, with 10,000 police personnel deployed, including:

Two companies of paramilitary forces at each counting center.

Will AAP Retain Power or Will BJP Make a Comeback?

The results of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will determine whether AAP retains its political dominance or if BJP makes significant gains, returning to power for the first time since 1998.

Since 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has held a strong grip on Delhi politics, winning 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections and maintaining its majority in 2020. The counting results will reveal if AAP continues its stronghold or if BJP manages to break through and gain control of the Delhi Assembly.