Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Video | Baxter Fire Erupts In Murrieta, California; 20 Acres Burn As Crews Battle Flames

Video | Baxter Fire Erupts In Murrieta, California; 20 Acres Burn As Crews Battle Flames

A brush fire named Baxter Fire has burned 20 acres near Avenue Manana in Murrieta, CA. CAL FIRE is responding with air and ground crews as the fire spreads.

Video | Baxter Fire Erupts In Murrieta, California; 20 Acres Burn As Crews Battle Flames


A vegetation fire, dubbed the Baxter Fire, broke out near the 35200 block of Avenida Manana in Murrieta, located in southwestern Riverside County, California, on Thursday afternoon.

The CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department reported that the blaze began around 3:25 PM and has already scorched approximately 20 acres. The fire is spreading at a moderate rate through light flashy fuels, making it a growing concern for nearby communities.

A map released by officials shows the fire’s proximity to Loma Linda University Health, intensifying worries due to the presence of critical infrastructure in the area. “VEGETATION FIRE – RPT @ 3:25PM. 35200 block Avenida Manana in Menifee. Firefighters on-scene of 20 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels. Additional ground and air resources en-route,” CAL FIRE stated via social media.

Authorities confirmed that additional ground and aerial firefighting resources are actively being deployed to contain the blaze. Crews are currently working on the ground while air tankers and helicopters are en route to assist with suppression efforts from above.

As of now, there are no official evacuation orders, but residents are advised to stay alert, monitor official channels, and be prepared in case the fire spreads further.

While no structures have been reported damaged at this time, the situation remains fluid. Fire officials are urging locals to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access and to follow CAL FIRE’s updates closely for any changes.

ALSO READ: Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

Filed under

Avenue Manana fire Baxter Fire Murrieta California wildfire 2025

newsx

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Tithi, Muhurat, And Auspicious Timings For May 16
newsx

India’s Tamil Nadu Beats Pakistan In GDP: Experts Blame Terror Focus For Pakistan’s Decline
newsx

EAM Jaishankar, Taliban FM Hold First Political Talks Post-Pahalgam Attack; India-Afghan Ties See Dramatic Shift
newsx

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Terrorism: Jaishankar
newsx

Video | Baxter Fire Erupts In Murrieta, California; 20 Acres Burn As Crews Battle Flames
newsx

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Tithi, Muhurat, And Auspicious Timings For May 16

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Tithi, Muhurat, And Auspicious Timings For May 16

India’s Tamil Nadu Beats Pakistan In GDP: Experts Blame Terror Focus For Pakistan’s Decline

India’s Tamil Nadu Beats Pakistan In GDP: Experts Blame Terror Focus For Pakistan’s Decline

EAM Jaishankar, Taliban FM Hold First Political Talks Post-Pahalgam Attack; India-Afghan Ties See Dramatic Shift

EAM Jaishankar, Taliban FM Hold First Political Talks Post-Pahalgam Attack; India-Afghan Ties See Dramatic Shift

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Terrorism: Jaishankar

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended Until Pakistan Ends Terrorism: Jaishankar

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds

Former CJI DY Chandrachud Joins NLU Delhi As Distinguished Professor To Mentor Future Legal Minds

Entertainment

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom