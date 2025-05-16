Video | Baxter Fire Erupts In Murrieta, California; 20 Acres Burn As Crews Battle Flames

A brush fire named Baxter Fire has burned 20 acres near Avenue Manana in Murrieta, CA. CAL FIRE is responding with air and ground crews as the fire spreads.

A vegetation fire, dubbed the Baxter Fire, broke out near the 35200 block of Avenida Manana in Murrieta, located in southwestern Riverside County, California, on Thursday afternoon.

The CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department reported that the blaze began around 3:25 PM and has already scorched approximately 20 acres. The fire is spreading at a moderate rate through light flashy fuels, making it a growing concern for nearby communities.

A map released by officials shows the fire’s proximity to Loma Linda University Health, intensifying worries due to the presence of critical infrastructure in the area. “VEGETATION FIRE – RPT @ 3:25PM. 35200 block Avenida Manana in Menifee. Firefighters on-scene of 20 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels. Additional ground and air resources en-route,” CAL FIRE stated via social media.

Authorities confirmed that additional ground and aerial firefighting resources are actively being deployed to contain the blaze. Crews are currently working on the ground while air tankers and helicopters are en route to assist with suppression efforts from above.

As of now, there are no official evacuation orders, but residents are advised to stay alert, monitor official channels, and be prepared in case the fire spreads further.

While no structures have been reported damaged at this time, the situation remains fluid. Fire officials are urging locals to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access and to follow CAL FIRE’s updates closely for any changes.

