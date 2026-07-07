Video: Delhi Family Attacked With Sticks After Wrong-Side Driving Dispute, Cops Seen Filming

A road rage incident in Delhi’s Preet Vihar has triggered sharp criticism after a family was assaulted in full public view while police personnel were present at the spot. The clash began when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road confronted another vehicle carrying a family. According to the survivor, he only gestured towards a nearby U-turn, but the situation quickly escalated. A video of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, appears to show the assault unfolding even as some police personnel recorded the episode on their mobile phones.

As per reports, the survivor said, “These people were driving on the wrong side, so I just signalled telling them that the U-turn was just a few metres away. He stepped out of the car and slapped me alleging that I abused him. I did not say a word and just signalled for the U-turn.”

Delhi: In Preet Vihar, domineering men driving on the wrong side attacked a family. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E7Xo7nv3Oz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 7, 2026

Delhi confrontation escalates despite police reaching the spot

Reports say that what began as a verbal argument soon turned into violence. A PCR call was made and police reached the location, but according to the survivor, the situation only worsened after their arrival. The occupants of the wrong-side vehicle reportedly called more people to the spot, leading to a larger confrontation.

The survivor said, “The PCR came when we were peacefully talking. The police were watching. It was one of these people who came forward, started abusing us and hit one of our men in his head with a stick, leaving him bleeding. The police were helpless. They tried to stop these people, but they did not relent.”

Delhi viral video captures chaotic roadside assault

The viral video shows a tense evening scene on a busy Delhi roadside, with both groups arguing near their vehicles as a crowd gathers. As tempers flare, people are seen pushing and shoving each other before some men begin attacking the other group with sticks. Women travelling with the family can be heard screaming during the assault.

The footage also shows one man holding his bleeding head after being struck with a stick. Throughout the clash, some police personnel can be seen filming the incident on their phones instead of intervening.

Delhi police action under scrutiny after eyewitness account

According to reports, there was an eyewitness who supported their story as follows: “This person was slapped by some man because he demanded him to drive on the right hand. A few minutes passed and then a fight erupted which caused injuries to both. They pulled out their canes and hit the others with them.”

Passersby eventually stepped in to separate the two groups before police took members of both sides to the police station. The Delhi incident has raised serious questions over the alleged police inaction and their failure to prevent the assault despite being present. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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