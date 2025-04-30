A major fire broke out at Delhi’s Dilli Haat market in INA on Wednesday night, causing significant damage to several shops and stalls. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded swiftly, deploying 13 fire engines to the site after receiving an emergency call at 8:55 pm.

A major fire broke out at Delhi’s iconic Dilli Haat market in INA on Wednesday night, causing likely damage to several shops and stalls. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) confirmed that it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8:55 pm.

“We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway,” said an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire prompted a large-scale response from emergency services. As of the latest updates, the firefighting operation was still in progress.

Dilli Haat Market Partially Crowded During Fire; Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Dilli Haat, known for its vibrant display of India’s rich handicraft traditions and regional cuisines, was moderately crowded at the time of the incident. A favorite among both locals and tourists, the open-air market is modeled on a traditional village-style bazaar.

Vendors at the site described the destruction caused by the blaze. “Several food stalls and shops have been gutted,” said one stall owner, visibly shaken by the scale of damage.

Earlier Blaze in Gandhi Nagar Market Same Day

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire also broke out at a shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service said they received a call at 2:05 pm and responded by sending two fire tenders to the location.

“We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders. We have also informed the police about the matter,” a DFS official said.

The fire department added that more tenders would be deployed if necessary and confirmed that, so far, there were no reports of injuries in the Gandhi Nagar blaze.

