Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report Heavy Losses

A major fire broke out at Delhi’s Dilli Haat market in INA on Wednesday night, causing significant damage to several shops and stalls. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) responded swiftly, deploying 13 fire engines to the site after receiving an emergency call at 8:55 pm.

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Dilli Haat fire: A major blaze broke out at Delhi's Dilli Haat market, damaging several shops. 13 fire tenders were dispatched to control the situation.


A major fire broke out at Delhi’s iconic Dilli Haat market in INA on Wednesday night, causing likely damage to several shops and stalls. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) confirmed that it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8:55 pm.

“We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway,” said an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire prompted a large-scale response from emergency services. As of the latest updates, the firefighting operation was still in progress.

Dilli Haat Market Partially Crowded During Fire; Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Dilli Haat, known for its vibrant display of India’s rich handicraft traditions and regional cuisines, was moderately crowded at the time of the incident. A favorite among both locals and tourists, the open-air market is modeled on a traditional village-style bazaar.

Vendors at the site described the destruction caused by the blaze. “Several food stalls and shops have been gutted,” said one stall owner, visibly shaken by the scale of damage.

Earlier Blaze in Gandhi Nagar Market Same Day

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire also broke out at a shop in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service said they received a call at 2:05 pm and responded by sending two fire tenders to the location.

“We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders. We have also informed the police about the matter,” a DFS official said.

The fire department added that more tenders would be deployed if necessary and confirmed that, so far, there were no reports of injuries in the Gandhi Nagar blaze.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: Families Of Victims Demand Justice, Blame Wall Collapse On Govt Negligence

Filed under

Dilli Haat Fire

India imposes NOTAM banni

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack
newsx

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees
A 4.4 magnitude earthquak

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology
Dilli Haat fire: A major

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report...
Mohsen Mahdawi walked fre

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation
Pakistani celebs' Instagr

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror...

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After