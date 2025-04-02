Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Video Goes Viral: UP Woman Beats Husband, Threatens ‘Meerut-Style’ Murder Over Affair Objection

Video Goes Viral: UP Woman Beats Husband, Threatens ‘Meerut-Style’ Murder Over Affair Objection

A Gonda woman allegedly threatened to dismember her husband over an affair dispute. A police probe is underway after violent videos surfaced. Both parties filed complaints.

Video Goes Viral: UP Woman Beats Husband, Threatens ‘Meerut-Style’ Murder Over Affair Objection


In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a woman allegedly threatened to chop off her husband’s body parts and store them in a drum, drawing chilling comparisons to the recent Meerut Merchant Nay murder case. The woman also allegedly threatened to kill her husband’s mother after he objected to her alleged extramarital affair.

The incident came to light after both the husband and wife lodged complaints against each other, and a purported video of their violent argument began circulating on social media. The footage reportedly shows the woman assaulting her husband with what appears to be a stick or a wiper.

Watch:

Husband Alleges Assault, Property Fraud, and Theft

The man, Dharmendra Kushwaha, originally from Jhansi and currently working in Jal Nigam, Gonda, accused his wife Maya Maurya and her alleged lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and death threats.

Kushwaha stated that he had a love marriage with Maya in 2016. Over the years, he purchased three four-wheelers in her name after the birth of their daughter and continued paying the installments.

In 2022, he bought a piece of land in Maya’s name and entrusted her relative, Neeraj, with the house construction contract. According to Kushwaha, Maya grew close to Neeraj, especially after Neeraj’s wife passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kushwaha claimed that on July 7, 2024, he caught Maya and Neeraj in an objectionable situation. When he protested, he was allegedly beaten, and Maya left their home.

Forced Entry, Theft, and Assault Allegations

Maya allegedly returned with Neeraj on August 25, 2024, forcibly broke the house lock, and entered the premises. Kushwaha later accused her of fleeing with 15 grams of gold and cash, following which he filed a complaint on September 1, 2024.

On March 29, 2025, matters escalated further when Maya allegedly threatened to kill Kushwaha’s mother. When Kushwaha objected, he claimed that both he and his mother were assaulted by Maya and Neeraj.

“During this, Maya said that if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre,” the police quoted Kushwaha’s complaint.

Maya Accuses Husband of Harassment and Forced Abortions

In response to the allegations, Maya refuted Kushwaha’s claims, stating that he was making false accusations. She alleged that her husband had been harassing her for years and had forced her to undergo four abortions.

Maya further claimed that Kushwaha assaulted her in July 2024, after which she lodged a police complaint at the women’s police station. She also accused him of filing a divorce case against her and forcibly evicting her from their home.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that several legal disputes between the couple are ongoing in court. Officials stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

As the case continues to unfold, authorities are expected to scrutinize the allegations from both sides to determine the next course of action.

ALSO READ: CBI Files FIR Against Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Over Mahadev App Case

Filed under

Gonda husband-wife dispute Meerut murder case reference Uttar Pradesh

newsx

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!
Union Minister and BJP le

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha
Waqf Bill Takes Center St

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration
Jana Sena Party Backs Waq

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets Taken For Consideration

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture