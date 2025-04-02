Video Goes Viral: UP Woman Beats Husband, Threatens ‘Meerut-Style’ Murder Over Affair Objection

A Gonda woman allegedly threatened to dismember her husband over an affair dispute. A police probe is underway after violent videos surfaced. Both parties filed complaints.

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a woman allegedly threatened to chop off her husband’s body parts and store them in a drum, drawing chilling comparisons to the recent Meerut Merchant Nay murder case. The woman also allegedly threatened to kill her husband’s mother after he objected to her alleged extramarital affair.

The incident came to light after both the husband and wife lodged complaints against each other, and a purported video of their violent argument began circulating on social media. The footage reportedly shows the woman assaulting her husband with what appears to be a stick or a wiper.

Husband Alleges Assault, Property Fraud, and Theft

The man, Dharmendra Kushwaha, originally from Jhansi and currently working in Jal Nigam, Gonda, accused his wife Maya Maurya and her alleged lover, Neeraj Maurya, of assault and death threats.

Kushwaha stated that he had a love marriage with Maya in 2016. Over the years, he purchased three four-wheelers in her name after the birth of their daughter and continued paying the installments.

In 2022, he bought a piece of land in Maya’s name and entrusted her relative, Neeraj, with the house construction contract. According to Kushwaha, Maya grew close to Neeraj, especially after Neeraj’s wife passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kushwaha claimed that on July 7, 2024, he caught Maya and Neeraj in an objectionable situation. When he protested, he was allegedly beaten, and Maya left their home.

Forced Entry, Theft, and Assault Allegations

Maya allegedly returned with Neeraj on August 25, 2024, forcibly broke the house lock, and entered the premises. Kushwaha later accused her of fleeing with 15 grams of gold and cash, following which he filed a complaint on September 1, 2024.

On March 29, 2025, matters escalated further when Maya allegedly threatened to kill Kushwaha’s mother. When Kushwaha objected, he claimed that both he and his mother were assaulted by Maya and Neeraj.

“During this, Maya said that if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre,” the police quoted Kushwaha’s complaint.

Maya Accuses Husband of Harassment and Forced Abortions

In response to the allegations, Maya refuted Kushwaha’s claims, stating that he was making false accusations. She alleged that her husband had been harassing her for years and had forced her to undergo four abortions.

Maya further claimed that Kushwaha assaulted her in July 2024, after which she lodged a police complaint at the women’s police station. She also accused him of filing a divorce case against her and forcibly evicting her from their home.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that several legal disputes between the couple are ongoing in court. Officials stated that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

As the case continues to unfold, authorities are expected to scrutinize the allegations from both sides to determine the next course of action.

