Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

A viral video has given an inside look at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s extravagant sea-facing mansion in Visakhapatnam.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s opulent sea-facing mansion in Visakhapatnam has become the center of attention after visuals of the property went viral on Thursday. The grand residence, spread across 10 acres in Rushikonda, boasts four massive blocks surrounded by lush greenery, drawing widespread reactions online.

Luxury at Its Peak: A Look Inside the Mansion

A video shared by news agency ANI offers a glimpse inside the extravagant residence, while drone footage circulating online highlights its vast expanse along the scenic coastline. Critics have dubbed the mansion as Andhra’s “Sheeshmahal,” given its luxurious interiors featuring gold embellishments, Italian marble flooring, plush furnishings, sparkling chandeliers, and lavish bathtubs.

#WATCH | In visuals, inside of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, sea-facing mansion Built on Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam, the mansion comprises four sprawling blocks spread over 10 acres in Rushikonda. pic.twitter.com/FHa4Lk8Fvg — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

#WATCH | Outside visuals from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sea-facing mansion built on Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam. The mansion comprises four sprawling blocks spread over 10 acres in Rushikonda pic.twitter.com/GRHmUPPwWQ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claims that the structure was initially intended to serve as a camp office for the former chief minister but later transformed into a high-end residential space. The mansion’s infrastructure includes paved roads, an advanced drainage system, bulk water supply, and a dedicated 100 KV power substation.

Political Fallout Over the Opulent Residence

The ruling TDP, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has raised concerns about the construction and purpose of the property, questioning whether it was a justified use of public resources. Allegations suggest that the project evolved over time from a proposed star hotel to a CM camp office, and later, a tourism project.

While the mansion received Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance from the central government in May 2021, reports indicate that nearly half of Rushikonda Hill was demolished for its construction. The TDP has also claimed that the initial budget for the project was Rs 91 crore but escalated beyond Rs 500 crore by completion.

YSRCP’s Stand and Jagan’s Message to Supporters

Despite the controversy, Jagan Mohan Reddy remains focused on his party’s political vision. Speaking at the YSRCP Formation Day event on Wednesday, he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to being the “voice of the voiceless.” He emphasized YSRCP’s struggles and its 15-year-long journey, during which it spent a decade in opposition, advocating for the people.

Former Ally Raises Concerns About Jagan’s Leadership

Meanwhile, former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy, who recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, has criticized Jagan’s leadership. He claimed that the former CM is surrounded by a select group that filters information, ensuring only “favorable” reports reach him. He warned that Jagan’s future depends on breaking free from this coterie, hinting at deeper issues within the party.

Vijayasai Reddy further alleged that those wanting to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy must go through this group and, in some cases, even resort to bribery to secure an appointment. His statements have fueled discussions about internal conflicts within the YSRCP.

What’s Next for the Mansion?

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has now opened a debate on how the property should be utilized, even considering making it accessible for public viewing. He has accused Jagan of misleading the courts, committing environmental violations, and misusing public funds for personal luxury.

“This is a case study on how a former Chief Minister misused power and public money. A wide discussion is needed on the existence of such leaders in politics,” Naidu stated.

However, he acknowledged the challenge of repurposing the grand structure. “As of now, I have no idea how to utilize the building to generate revenue for the government. The structures are not viable for the tourism department. A decision will be taken soon,” he added.

A Political Pattern? Comparing to Kejriwal’s Controversy

This controversy surrounding Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mansion is reminiscent of the backlash faced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines. The renovation of Kejriwal’s residence, initially estimated at Rs 7.9 crore, ultimately cost Rs 33 crore, with BJP alleging the actual cost could be as high as Rs 75-80 crore, factoring in luxury furnishings.

As the debate over Jagan’s mansion unfolds, questions remain on whether the grand property will remain a personal luxury or be repurposed for public benefit.

