Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Video- Journey To Maha Kumbh Turns Scary, Angry Devotees Pelt Stones At Overcrowded Train In Bihar After Unable To Board

This is not the first time devotees traveling to the Mahakumbh have resorted to violence. A similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, where a special train from Jhansi to Prayagraj was also pelted with stones at Harpalpur station.

Madhubani Train


A group of angry devotees resorted to stone pelting at a train at Madhubani railway station in Bihar, shattering windows and causing significant damage.

The attack reportedly stemmed from frustration as passengers were unable to board the already overcrowded Swatantrata Senani Express heading to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela.

Overcrowding Sparks Chaos at Madhubani Station

According to eyewitnesses, the AC coaches of the Swatantrata Senani Express were packed with devotees, leaving train doors unable to open. As a result, a large crowd gathered at the station, and when they failed to board the train, they began hurling stones at it.

Videos circulating on social media capture the destruction, showing how the shattered glass from train windows fell onto passengers inside, triggering a heated exchange between those on board and the crowd outside.

Attack Continues Beyond Madhubani

Reports indicate that the vandalism did not stop after the train left Madhubani. The stone-pelting continued between Madhubani and Darbhanga, damaging windows from M1 to B5 and A1 coaches of train number 12561.

At Samastipur station, the situation worsened as large crowds forcibly entered the AC coaches through the broken windows.

Public Outrage and Calls for Stricter Law Enforcement

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media. Many users criticized the lack of strict law enforcement, with one person commenting:
“The person who broke the glass ran away like a coward immediately.”

Another social media user emphasized the need for immediate penalties, stating:
“India requires strict law enforcement, CCTV surveillance to identify culprits, and immediate, consistent penalties to deter such acts of vandalism.”

Not the First Mahakumbh-Related Train Attack

This is not the first time devotees traveling to the Mahakumbh have resorted to violence. A similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, where a special train from Jhansi to Prayagraj was also pelted with stones at Harpalpur station.

Authorities are yet to take strict action against the repeated incidents of train vandalism, raising concerns over passenger safety and law enforcement during the massive Mahakumbh pilgrimage.

Filed under

Bihar madhubani train Maha Kumbh 2025 Trending news

