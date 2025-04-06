Video: Massive Fire Destroys Over 150 Vehicles At Wazirabad Police Malkhana In Delhi

Over 150 vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Wazirabad police malkhana early Sunday. A probe is underway to find the cause of the blaze.

A major fire broke out early Sunday morning at the police ‘malkhana’ (storage yard) in northeast Delhi’s Wazirabad area, severely damaging more than 150 vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4:30 am, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Department. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the site to control the flames. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control by 6:20 am, preventing further damage.

Police confirmed that the vehicles were stored at the malkhana, a facility where seized or impounded vehicles are kept for legal purposes. A police source noted that over 150 vehicles were affected by the fire.

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to gather more information.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, and the fire was confined to the vehicle yard.

