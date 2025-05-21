Video Of SBI Officer Refusing To Speak Kannada Goes Viral; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Incident

A video showing an SBI officer refusing to speak Kannada with a customer at a Bengaluru branch has gone viral, igniting a fresh language row in Karnataka. The incident has drawn widespread public outrage and prompted a sharp condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

A controversy over language sensitivity has erupted in Karnataka after a State Bank of India (SBI) official at the Surya Nagar branch in Anekal Taluk refused to communicate in Kannada during a customer interaction. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered a strong public and political backlash.

Confrontation Captured on Video

The viral video shows a tense exchange between the woman bank official and a customer. The customer repeatedly requests that the officer speak Kannada, the official language of the state. In response, the official refuses, stating firmly, “I will not speak Kannada for you… I will speak Hindi.”

When the customer reminds her, “This is Karnataka, madam,” the official replies, “This is India.” The situation escalates as the officer ultimately walks away after declaring, “I will never speak Kannada.”

I WILL NOT SPEAK KANNADA IN KARNATAKA, NEVER, SPEAK IN HINDI.

@TheOfficialSBI Branch manager SBI, surya nagara, anekal taluk KARNATAKA

I WILL NOT SPEAK KANNADA IN KARNATAKA, NEVER, SPEAK IN HINDI.

@TheOfficialSBI Branch manager SBI, surya nagara, anekal taluk KARNATAKA

Your Branch manager and staff disrespect the Kannada language, imposing hindi on people of karnataka, misbehaving with customers,on duty times…

— ಗುರುದೇವ್ ನಾರಾಯಣ್ 💛❤️ GURUDEV NARAYAN🌿 (@Gurudevnk16) May 20, 2025

Public Outrage and Social Media Reaction On Speaking Kannada Incident

The incident drew sharp criticism online, with social media users tagging the Union Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Many accused the officer of imposing Hindi on customers, behaving disrespectfully, and violating RBI guidelines.

One user commented that the officer was “disrespecting the Kannada language” and called for immediate disciplinary action against her.

Apology Issued by SBI Official in Kannada

Following the backlash, the SBI officer appeared in a subsequent video where she offered an apology in Kannada with the assistance of a colleague. She said, “If I have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will try to conduct business in Kannada going forward.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly condemned the officer’s conduct. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he described the behaviour as “strongly condemnable” and expressed support for SBI’s decision to transfer the official.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the local language and urged the central Finance Ministry to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. Siddaramaiah said, “Such incidents must not recur. All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language.”

He further appealed to the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Financial Services, urging them “to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India.” The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting that “Respecting local language is respecting the people.”

