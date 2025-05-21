Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Video Of SBI Officer Refusing To Speak Kannada Goes Viral; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Incident

Video Of SBI Officer Refusing To Speak Kannada Goes Viral; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Incident

A video showing an SBI officer refusing to speak Kannada with a customer at a Bengaluru branch has gone viral, igniting a fresh language row in Karnataka. The incident has drawn widespread public outrage and prompted a sharp condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Video Of SBI Officer Refusing To Speak Kannada Goes Viral; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Incident

SBI officer’s refusal to speak Kannada at Bengaluru branch sparks outrage; CM Siddaramaiah condemns, calls for language sensitivity.


A controversy over language sensitivity has erupted in Karnataka after a State Bank of India (SBI) official at the Surya Nagar branch in Anekal Taluk refused to communicate in Kannada during a customer interaction. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered a strong public and political backlash.

Confrontation Captured on Video

The viral video shows a tense exchange between the woman bank official and a customer. The customer repeatedly requests that the officer speak Kannada, the official language of the state. In response, the official refuses, stating firmly, “I will not speak Kannada for you… I will speak Hindi.”

When the customer reminds her, “This is Karnataka, madam,” the official replies, “This is India.” The situation escalates as the officer ultimately walks away after declaring, “I will never speak Kannada.”

Public Outrage and Social Media Reaction On Speaking Kannada Incident

The incident drew sharp criticism online, with social media users tagging the Union Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Many accused the officer of imposing Hindi on customers, behaving disrespectfully, and violating RBI guidelines.

One user commented that the officer was “disrespecting the Kannada language” and called for immediate disciplinary action against her.

Apology Issued by SBI Official in Kannada

Following the backlash, the SBI officer appeared in a subsequent video where she offered an apology in Kannada with the assistance of a colleague. She said, “If I have hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. I will try to conduct business in Kannada going forward.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly condemned the officer’s conduct. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he described the behaviour as “strongly condemnable” and expressed support for SBI’s decision to transfer the official.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the local language and urged the central Finance Ministry to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. Siddaramaiah said, “Such incidents must not recur. All bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language.”

He further appealed to the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Financial Services, urging them “to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India.” The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting that “Respecting local language is respecting the people.”

Also Read: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Sets Bail Conditions | India News

Filed under

Kannada Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sbi

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand