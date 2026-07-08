Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

“Not a bad idea; Indian Railways must start this service for newlyweds,” remarked one social media user after watching a video of a train coach transformed into a lavish, romantic setup filled with colorful flowers, balloons, and rose petals. However, what seemed like a romantic gesture ultimately led to the suspension of a Chief Ticket Inspector and a departmental inquiry ordered by Indian Railways. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a private First AC coupe decorated like a honeymoon suite inside a moving train.

AC Train Coach Given a Honeymoon Makeover

In the viral video, the train compartment is adorned with balloons, rose petals, and elaborate floral arrangements, alongside an “I Love You” message written on the wall. The cabin was transformed into a romantic setup while the train was actively in service. Reports claim that the cabin had been booked for a couple who traveled by car from Aurangabad to Jalna railway station. The decorations were arranged in advance by a Maharashtra-based team from Rahat Room Decoration, and the couple boarded the train once it reached Jalna.

Railways Suspend Chief Ticket Inspector

According to railway authorities, the couple who were traveling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6, 2026 had privately hired an online decorator to spruce up their First AC coupe. Because the decorators entered the coach without authorization, authorities viewed the incident as a serious security and procedural lapse. As a result, the concerned Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) / Ticket Checker has been placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the lapse and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Video Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The video quickly triggered a debate on social media. While many users praised the romantic gesture, others questioned how private individuals were allowed to decorate train coaches for personal celebrations. One user wrote: “Government officials do not get these sorts of revenue-generating ideas, and then they discourage others. Be positive and receptive. Start a railway service of this type for married couples.” Another user chimed in to support the couple: “I think @RailMinIndia should not take any action in this matter. The couple simply tried to create some beautiful memories during their journey. They even decorated the coach in a tasteful way, which, if anything, added a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere to the train rather than causing any harm or inconvenience.”

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