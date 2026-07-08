LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Watch the viral video of a moving train coach transformed with roses and balloons for a newlywed couple, sparking mixed reactions and a railway inquiry.

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 23:41 IST

“Not a bad idea; Indian Railways must start this service for newlyweds,” remarked one social media user after watching a video of a train coach transformed into a lavish, romantic setup filled with colorful flowers, balloons, and rose petals. However, what seemed like a romantic gesture ultimately led to the suspension of a Chief Ticket Inspector and a departmental inquiry ordered by Indian Railways. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a private First AC coupe decorated like a honeymoon suite inside a moving train.

AC Train Coach Given a Honeymoon Makeover

In the viral video, the train compartment is adorned with balloons, rose petals, and elaborate floral arrangements, alongside an “I Love You” message written on the wall. The cabin was transformed into a romantic setup while the train was actively in service. Reports claim that the cabin had been booked for a couple who traveled by car from Aurangabad to Jalna railway station. The decorations were arranged in advance by a Maharashtra-based team from Rahat Room Decoration, and the couple boarded the train once it reached Jalna.

You Might Be Interested In

Railways Suspend Chief Ticket Inspector

According to railway authorities, the couple who were traveling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6, 2026 had privately hired an online decorator to spruce up their First AC coupe. Because the decorators entered the coach without authorization, authorities viewed the incident as a serious security and procedural lapse. As a result, the concerned Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) / Ticket Checker has been placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the lapse and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Video Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

The video quickly triggered a debate on social media. While many users praised the romantic gesture, others questioned how private individuals were allowed to decorate train coaches for personal celebrations. One user wrote: “Government officials do not get these sorts of revenue-generating ideas, and then they discourage others. Be positive and receptive. Start a railway service of this type for married couples.” Another user chimed in to support the couple: “I think @RailMinIndia should not take any action in this matter. The couple simply tried to create some beautiful memories during their journey. They even decorated the coach in a tasteful way, which, if anything, added a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere to the train rather than causing any harm or inconvenience.”

Also Read: Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds
Tags: decorated train coupehome-hero-pos-2Indian Railways TTE suspendedJalna railway station viral videoNandigram Express viral videotrain coach honeymoon decoration

RELATED News

How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

Acclaimed Actress Shanthi Priya Unveils Shadow of the Serpent Fort by Author Arti Chavan at Grand Mumbai Launch event held at Title Waves

Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller ‘God of Death to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort to Everyday Style

LATEST NEWS

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor Recreate Gunday Magic, Dance To ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ – WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release Date Changed: Why Rohit Shetty’s Reality Show Was Delayed And When It Will Premiere

Wimbledon 2026 Results On July 8 2026: Zverev Dominates Fritz, Kostyuk Crushes Paolini on a Thrilling Day of Quarter-Finals

Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Poisonous Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Set; Actor Under Close Observation

Arvind Kejriwal Writes to 29 Auto Manufacturers, Asking: “Is E20-Blended Petrol Safe for Use in Older Vehicles?”

Babar Azam All Set For Pakistan T20I Captaincy Return? PCB Mulls Replacing Salman Ali Agha: Report

US Murder Case: What Prompted an Indian Engineer to Kill His Wife? Shocking Motive Inside

Will Iran War Restart? Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes Tonight After Iranian Retaliation

Shailesh Lodha’s Daughter Swara Marries In Jodhpur; Fans Wonder Why TMKOC Cast Stayed Away

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds
Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds
Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds
Video Of Wedding Night Set Up In Train’s AC Coach Goes Viral, Railway Responds

QUICK LINKS