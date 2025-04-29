Video | Palakkad Council Meeting Turns Violent Over Proposal To Name Disability Centre After RSS Founder

Chaos broke out in Palakkad Municipal Corporation after BJP named a disability centre after RSS founder Hedgewar, sparking fights, slipper attacks, and viral outrage.

A council meeting in Palakkad Municipal Corporation, Kerala, descended into total chaos on Monday as a controversial resolution sparked fierce clashes between political factions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushed through a resolution to name a proposed skill development centre for the disabled after RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, triggering strong protests from Congress (UDF) and Left (LDF) councillors.

#WATCH | Palakkad, Kerala: Ruckus in the Palakkad Municipal Corporation meeting after Congress and Left parties objected to naming a centre for the disabled after RSS leader KB Hedgewar Amid the ruckus, the ruling BJP has passed the resolution.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions rapidly escalated into physical fights, with councillors throwing slippers, shouting aggressively, and even damaging public property inside the council hall. The unruly session ended with several members physically confronting each other, forcing police intervention to restore order.

Despite the uproar, the BJP successfully passed the resolution, further inflaming the situation.

BJP Blames Opposition for Disruption

Reacting to the incident, Palakkad Municipality Vice-Chairman and BJP leader Krishna Das accused Congress and CPM councillors of intentionally sabotaging the meeting.

“The municipality planned to open a skill development centre for the disabled. But instead of discussing it, Congress and CPM members created a ruckus, attacked the chairman, and damaged property,” Krishna Das told the media.

He maintained that all parties were invited for a fair discussion, but the opposition chose confrontation over dialogue.

Opposition Slams BJP for “Pushing RSS Ideology”

Members of the UDF and LDF strongly opposed naming the public facility after Hedgewar, calling the move “politically motivated” and inappropriate for a civic welfare project.

According to them, the BJP was attempting to push the RSS ideology into public institutions, an act they described as divisive and unacceptable, particularly for a centre meant to serve persons with disabilities.

They demanded that the naming decision be reversed in favour of a neutral or locally relevant figure.

Viral Outrage & Uncertain Future

Videos showing the councillors hurling objects and engaging in heated physical scuffles have now gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation from civic groups and the public.

The chaotic episode has not only embarrassed the local administration but also thrown the future of the proposed skill centre into uncertainty, as the political storm around the naming intensifies.

