Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court has made public a video showing a burnt store room allegedly belonging to Justice Yashwant Varma, where bundles of cash were reportedly found following a fire incident.

The Supreme Court has made public a video showing a burnt store room allegedly belonging to Justice Yashwant Varma, where bundles of cash were reportedly found following a fire incident. The footage, shared by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has now been uploaded by the apex court.

#BREAKING Video shared by Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the fire at Justice Yashwant Varma’s house, when cash currencies were discovered. pic.twitter.com/FEU50vHwME Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 22, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The visuals, which show charred currency notes, have intensified discussions on judicial accountability. In response, the Supreme Court has launched an in-house probe into the matter to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Justice Varma, however, has dismissed the allegations, calling it a “conspiracy” against him. The controversy has sparked debates within legal circles, with many emphasizing the need for transparency and impartiality in judicial investigations.

As the probe unfolds, the case is expected to raise critical questions about ethics and accountability within the judiciary.