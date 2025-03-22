Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court has made public a video showing a burnt store room allegedly belonging to Justice Yashwant Varma, where bundles of cash were reportedly found following a fire incident.

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma


The Supreme Court has made public a video showing a burnt store room allegedly belonging to Justice Yashwant Varma, where bundles of cash were reportedly found following a fire incident. The footage, shared by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has now been uploaded by the apex court.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The visuals, which show charred currency notes, have intensified discussions on judicial accountability. In response, the Supreme Court has launched an in-house probe into the matter to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Justice Varma, however, has dismissed the allegations, calling it a “conspiracy” against him. The controversy has sparked debates within legal circles, with many emphasizing the need for transparency and impartiality in judicial investigations.

As the probe unfolds, the case is expected to raise critical questions about ethics and accountability within the judiciary.

Filed under

Burnt store room Yashwant Varma

A mass shooting at a Las

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting
newsx

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip
Justin Bieber admits to s

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey
OpenAI & Meta explore AI

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...
newsx

Video Revealed! Burnt Store Room Containing Cash Bundles Linked To Justice Yashwant Varma
The U.S. lifts its $10M b

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Watch! Humanoid Robot Performing A Perfect Side Flip

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription Price

OpenAI, Meta In Talks With Reliance To Expand AI In India, Consider Lowering ChatGPT Subscription...

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?

Who Is Sirajuddin Haqqani, The Taliban ‘Leader’ No Longer Facing A $10m US Bounty?

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival