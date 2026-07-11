Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Following the tragic boat capsize in Vietnam that claimed the lives of at least 15 Indian nationals, reports indicate that the majority of those affected were employees and channel partners of the Indian electronics manufacturer, Lava Mobiles, who were attending a corporate offsite. In an official statement posted on X, Lava Mobiles confirmed the development:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident that took place in Vietnam today. The incident involves some of our channel partners and team members. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families.” The company stated that its teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the affected families to provide all possible assistance. They are also working closely with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam and local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of their personnel. Founded in March 2009, Lava Mobiles is a prominent Indian multinational electronics company that designs and manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, computer hardware, and other consumer electronics.

We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident that took place in Vietnam today. The incident involves some of our channel partners and team members. We are in constant touch with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities to gather information… — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 11, 2026

15 Indians Confirmed Dead in Speedboat Accident

At least 15 people comprising 13 men and two women lost their lives when the vessel overturned. A total of 36 people were onboard when the incident occurred. Local authorities launched a challenging rescue operation amid rough seas and strong winds, successfully saving 21 people (17 passengers and 4 crew members), who were immediately shifted to a local hospital. Two tourists remain in critical condition. Reports indicate that the speedboat capsized just 400 meters from the shore, shortly after departing Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for An Thoi Port, plunging everyone on board into the water.

Tourist boat carrying Indian tourists, capsised in Vietnam | Vietnamese authorities have confirmed 15 fatalities (13 men and 2 women), all Indian tourists. 21 persons (17 passengers and 4 crew members) were rescued and admitted to hospitals. Two survivors remain in critical… — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

Majority of Victims Believed to be from Andhra Pradesh

Preliminary reports suggest that the majority of the victims belong to the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Around 250 people from India were part of the broader corporate tour group, which included nearly 75 travelers from these two states. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh held an emergency meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate relief and repatriation efforts.

Emergency Help Desks Established

The Indian Mission has shared the emergency contact details for the control rooms set up by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. Families seeking information or urgent assistance can reach the official control rooms at the following helpline numbers: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

Also Read: 15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines