LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

A corporate offsite turned tragic as 15 Indians, mostly employees and channel partners of Lava Mobiles, died after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam.

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 19:39 IST

Following the tragic boat capsize in Vietnam that claimed the lives of at least 15 Indian nationals, reports indicate that the majority of those affected were employees and channel partners of the Indian electronics manufacturer, Lava Mobiles, who were attending a corporate offsite. In an official statement posted on X, Lava Mobiles confirmed the development:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic boat incident that took place in Vietnam today. The incident involves some of our channel partners and team members. Our immediate priority is to extend all possible support to those affected and their families.” The company stated that its teams in both India and Vietnam are in regular contact with the affected families to provide all possible assistance. They are also working closely with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam and local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of their personnel. Founded in March 2009, Lava Mobiles is a prominent Indian multinational electronics company that designs and manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, computer hardware, and other consumer electronics.

You Might Be Interested In

15 Indians Confirmed Dead in Speedboat Accident

At least 15 people comprising 13 men and two women lost their lives when the vessel overturned. A total of 36 people were onboard when the incident occurred. Local authorities launched a challenging rescue operation amid rough seas and strong winds, successfully saving 21 people (17 passengers and 4 crew members), who were immediately shifted to a local hospital. Two tourists remain in critical condition. Reports indicate that the speedboat capsized just 400 meters from the shore, shortly after departing Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for An Thoi Port, plunging everyone on board into the water.

Majority of Victims Believed to be from Andhra Pradesh

Preliminary reports suggest that the majority of the victims belong to the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Around 250 people from India were part of the broader corporate tour group, which included nearly 75 travelers from these two states. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh  held an emergency meeting with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and is closely monitoring the situation to coordinate relief and repatriation efforts.

Emergency Help Desks Established

 The Indian Mission has shared the emergency contact details for the control rooms set up by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. Families seeking information or urgent assistance can reach the official control rooms at the following helpline numbers: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.

Also Read: 15 Indians Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Phu Quoc Island In Vietnam; Indian Embassy Sets Up Helplines

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip
Tags: Indian tourists killed VietnamLava corporate offsite tragedyLava Mobiles Vietnam accidentVietnam boat tragedyVietnam speedboat accident

RELATED News

Acharya Bhavinbhai Pandya and Acharya Mananbhai Pandya Honoured with the Global Leader of the Year 2026 Award at the House of Lords, London

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

What Is PFI? Why Has Delhi Court Put Banned Outfit On Trial For Waging War Against India?

The Next Economy Forum 2026 Set to Convene at the UK Parliament’s House of Lords

Why Is FSSAI Cracking Down On Swiggy Instamart? Inside Complaints Over Unsafe Food

LATEST NEWS

India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25: South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Midfielder Passes Away Weeks After Historic Campaign

Understanding the unique Salary Account benefits for government employees

Actor Alii Khan Is Building a New Kind of Screen Presence in a Fast-Moving Format

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Biz-Insights IT Solutions and Femtech Cosme Tokyo Forge Strategic AI, IT & Women’s Healthcare Alliance

Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Passengers Grab Thief By Hand As He Attempts To Steal Phone In Moving Bihar Train

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip
Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip
Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip
Vietnam Boat Disaster: 15 Indian Tourists Who Died Were Part of a Mobile Company-Sponsored Trip

QUICK LINKS