234 Cars, Monthly Cash, Paid Staff: Vijay’s Big Bonanza For Tamil Nadu MLAs

Tamil Nadu’s 234 MLAs are set to get government cars, with each legislator also receiving Rs 75,000 every month towards the vehicle’s driver, fuel and maintenance. The Vijay government has announced another Rs 25,000 state grant for every MLA to hire a secretary for official work. The package has triggered applause inside the Assembly but criticism from the opposition, which has questioned the cost of providing the benefits to all legislators.

Reportedly, the decision gives first-time MLAs and members who do not have strong financial backing access to transport and administrative support. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay said the facilities are meant to make it easier for legislators to travel through their constituencies, hear people’s complaints and monitor government projects.

Vijay’s big Assembly announcement puts MLA expenses in focus

The government defended the car scheme by pointing to the practical demands of constituency work. As per reports, Vijay said: “MLAs need to travel to their constituencies frequently to address people’s problems. Government vehicle will ensure transparent and corruption free governance.”

He also stressed the situation of newly elected members and those from humble backgrounds. “The Tamil Nadu government added that there are number of MLAs in the current Assembly who have been elected for the first time and come from humble backgrounds. They need a car to discharge their duties as people’s representative,” Vijay said.

The proposal itself followed a request from VCK MLA Jothimani, who said legislators needed better logistical support to work effectively. Vijay’s announcement went beyond simply providing vehicles, adding recurring support for their operation and separate funding for secretarial assistance.

Vijay’s Rs 75,000 allowance comes with a separate secretary grant

Reports say that under the package, the Rs 75,000 monthly allowance will cover the driver’s expenses as well as fuel and maintenance of the government vehicle. Each MLA will additionally receive Rs 25,000 from the state to hire a secretary for official duties.

Vijay explained the wider purpose of the benefits in the Assembly: “All MLAs are required to travel in their constituencies to listen to people’s grievances and to monitor government projects. To help members without financial backing and first-timers discharge their responsibilities tirelessly, I am happy to announce government vehicles for all MLAs.”

School Education Minister Raj Mohan also backed the decision, but from a broader employment perspective. He said the scheme would help legislators carry out their responsibilities while creating jobs for drivers and secretaries.

Vijay gets cheers, MGR song and personal stories from MLAs

The announcement produced an unusually celebratory response from ruling-party legislators. TVK MLA Sabari Iyngaran described how difficult it had been for her to travel without a vehicle. “I neither had a car nor a job. But our leader has now given us jobs and cars. I come to Chennai by train only, and when I come by auto to the Assembly, the police don’t even believe me when I say I am an MLA. I have to show my identity card,” she said.

According to reports, TVK MLA Sindhu went a step further, singing the MGR song ‘Kodutthathellam Kodutthan’ inside the Assembly as a tribute to Vijay. The Chief Minister was seen smiling while other MLAs thumped their tables in approval.

TVK ally and Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert also welcomed the package, saying it had made the MLAs “so happy”. She said opposition legislators too would welcome the decision, even if they might not say so publicly.

Vijay government faces DMK attack over 234-car expense

The celebration was not shared by the DMK. Party spokesperson A Sarvanan questioned why the state needed to spend heavily on cars for all 234 legislators while also providing the monthly allowances. “This decision will need a lot of money. Car for all 234 MLAs will cost a lot to the state and then there are additional allowances announced. What was the need?” Sarvanan told NDTV.

The controversy now puts the Vijay government’s unusual MLA package at the centre of a debate over public spending. The ruling side says the vehicles and support will allow legislators to work more effectively, while the DMK has questioned whether the expense is justified.

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