Monday, May 26, 2025
Vijay Alleges CM Stalin Met PM Modi To Escape ED Heat In ₹1,000 Crore TASMAC Scam

Vijay alleges CM Stalin met PM Modi to escape ED probe in ₹1,000 crore TASMAC scam, slams DMK’s “deceitful drama” and hints at alliance with BJP ahead of 2026 polls.

Vijay Alleges CM Stalin Met PM Modi To Escape ED Heat In ₹1,000 Crore TASMAC Scam


Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor-politician Vijay on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, claiming that his recent visit to Delhi and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not for the NITI Aayog meeting but to escape pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged ₹1,000 crore TASMAC scam.

According to Vijay, the ruling DMK-led government sought an interim stay from the Supreme Court to halt the ED’s investigation, following searches on properties linked to people close to the DMK’s top leadership. However, he said the stay is only temporary and not a permanent relief, prompting Stalin’s “desperate” Delhi visit.

“ED Action Like a Snake Around His Legs”: Vijay

“The Chief Minister realised the ED’s action was like a snake encircling his legs,” Vijay said in a statement, suggesting Stalin travelled to Delhi to safeguard his family’s interests. He questioned whether Stalin could publicly deny having discussed the ED case with the Prime Minister during the closed-door meeting.

He also accused Stalin of political double standards, saying, “The DMK, while in opposition, released black balloons to protest PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visits. Now, after coming to power, they are shaking hands with the same Union government.”

DMK Rubbishes Allegations, But Opposition Doubts Persist

While the DMK has already dismissed the opposition’s allegations, Vijay’s comments have added fuel to the political fire. He claimed Stalin’s visit was not aimed at seeking development funds for Tamil Nadu but to protect the financial interests of his family.

Further, Vijay alleged that the DMK leadership has already sensed defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections and is contemplating a direct or indirect alliance with the BJP, a move he branded as “politics of trickery.”

“A Deceitful Drama”: Actor-Politician’s Sharp Attack on DMK

Calling the DMK’s actions a “deceitful drama,” Vijay accused the ruling party of misleading the public and running a government that is more concerned with optics than governance. He asserted that the common people are now aware of the motives behind the Chief Minister’s sudden change of stance towards the central leadership.

CM Stalin Vijay

