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Home > India News > Who Is Anitha R Radhakrishnan: What Led To Former DMK Minister’s Arrest?

Who Is Anitha R Radhakrishnan: What Led To Former DMK Minister’s Arrest?

Former DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case over his alleged remarks against TVK chief Vijay.

Anitha R Radhakrishnan arrested by TN police (Image: X/ ANI)
Anitha R Radhakrishnan arrested by TN police (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 13:29 IST

Former DMK minister and Tiruchendur MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police on Friday after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a case linked to his alleged remarks against TVK president Vijay. The case stems from a speech Radhakrishnan delivered at a public meeting in Athur near Tiruchendur on June 20 during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Police alleged that he made inflammatory remarks against Vijay, leading to the registration of a case. Following the High Court’s refusal to grant anticipatory bail, police arrested the former minister later in the day while he was visiting a government office to inspect development works.

As per reports, a police team from Athur Police Station took him into custody in connection with the case. However, DMK workers surrounded the officers and tried to stop them from taking him away in a police vehicle. Party workers also raised slogans against the TVK government. Radhakrishnan was later taken to the Athur Police Station near Tiruchendur.

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Vijay remarks case leads to arrest after anticipatory bail plea is rejected

Officials said Radhakrishnan had approached the Madras High Court anticipating arrest, but his plea for anticipatory bail was dismissed on Friday. Soon after the order, police moved to arrest him in connection with the FIR over his alleged comments targeting Vijay.

Reports say that the arrest comes amid heightened political tensions between the ruling TVK and the opposition DMK. Separately, the TVK government has also sought Governor RN Ravi Arlekar’s approval to investigate and prosecute former ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and V Senthil Balaji in money laundering cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar conveyed the government’s request to the Governor during a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Monday.

Who is Anitha R Radhakrishnan?

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan is a senior Tamil Nadu politician and a sitting MLA from the Tiruchendur constituency. He was first elected as an AIADMK candidate in 2001 and 2006, before joining the DMK in 2009 after being expelled from the AIADMK over alleged anti-party activities. Following his expulsion, he resigned as MLA and later won the Tiruchendur by-election in 2009 as a DMK candidate.

He has since retained the Tiruchendur seat in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. Radhakrishnan has also served as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and later as Minister for Housing and Urban Development in the 2001 AIADMK government. His latest arrest has now brought him back into the spotlight as the legal proceedings over his alleged remarks against Vijay continue.

Also Read: SC Rules Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain On Bail: Here’s All About The Case   

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Who Is Anitha R Radhakrishnan: What Led To Former DMK Minister’s Arrest?
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Who Is Anitha R Radhakrishnan: What Led To Former DMK Minister’s Arrest?
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