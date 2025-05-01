Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay urges fans not to perform dangerous stunts during his public appearances, calling it scary and unsafe, promising to meet them soon in a political setup.

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’


In a rare and heartfelt public address, Tamil superstar and political entrant Vijay spoke to the media on Wednesday from Chennai Airport, appealing to his fans to act responsibly during his public appearances. The actor, who is currently shooting for his film ‘Jananayagan’ in Kodaikanal, took the opportunity to directly address fan behaviour that he called worrying and unsafe.

‘Don’t Risk Your Lives for Me,’ Vijay Tells Fans

This public message follows a recent incident in Coimbatore, where a fan climbed atop Vijay’s van in an attempt to meet him during a political event. Another fan attempted a similar act, raising serious concerns about public safety and crowd control.

Vijay, addressing the incident, said: “Don’t follow my van and don’t drive two-wheeler by standing on it, or without wearing a helmet. Seeing such visuals makes me nervous.”

He added that he may not get the chance to repeat this message at Madurai Airport, where fans had gathered in anticipation, so he chose to deliver it beforehand. “It is really scary to see you like that,” Vijay stressed, urging fans to prioritise their own safety over meeting him in crowds.

Gratitude and Political Promise

Vijay also greeted his supporters warmly, saying: “Vannakam to Madurai people. Thanks so much for your love. Today I am going to Kodaikanal for my movie Jananayagan shoot. Very soon, on behalf of our party, I will meet you all in another circumstance.”

The actor-turned-politician closed his statement by wishing everyone a Happy May Day, expressing love to his fans, and reassuring them of future interactions in more organised, political settings.

A Shift from Stardom to Statesmanship

Vijay’s recent public appearances mark a significant transition from being just a film star to a full-fledged political figure. His new political journey under the Jananayaga Makkal Katchi banner has been met with large-scale public enthusiasm, but also logistical and safety challenges, especially due to fan over-excitement.

With this emotional plea, Vijay appears determined to establish a new political culture of discipline and responsibility, both within his fan base and broader Tamil Nadu politics.

