Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? JD(U) Leader And Nitish Kumar’s Trusted Aide As Samrat Choudhary Emerges Frontrunner For Bihar CM

A significant shift in the politics of Bihar is being witnessed, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar poised to step down, and this marks the end of an era and a new power shift in Bihar. Having been elected to Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar has already resigned his Bihar Legislative Council which is perceived to be a prelude to his ultimate exit from the chief minister office. This has increased political actions in the NDA, as debates are currently going on about the election of a new state government and leadership.

Is Samrat Choudhary The Next CM Of Bihar? What Did Vijay Kumar Chaudhary Say?

With reports coming out that Nitish Kumar will resign as the Chief Minister sometime in April around the 13th, shortly after formalities concerning his membership in the Rajya Sabha. The fact that he has switched state to national politics is a strategic move where Delhi is likely to be his new political centre. This political change is also important as the NDA is scheduled to hold an important meeting immediately after his resignation to choose a new leader. In this political fugue, the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, has become the top candidate to the chief minister. It is said that the BJP is eager to be at the center of the state government this time, and this makes Choudhary, along with some other names, to be on the list, however, he is the best candidate because of his experience in organizing the party and his growing popularity.

Is It Confirmed That Samrat Choudhary Is The Next CM Of Bihar?

However, the transition is not expected to sideline JD(U) completely. The party of Nitish Kumar will probably bargain over important posts like the Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker in the Assembly to ensure it has a say in the alliance government. In general, the months between April 13 and mid April are likely to be pivotal in the politics of Bihar, with the state transitioning towards a new leadership framework, and Nitish Kumar changing his focus towards a more prominent role in national politics.

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