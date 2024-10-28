Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New Bottle’

DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed the actor's claims, stating that his party's policies were merely a copy of existing DMK ideologies.

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New Bottle’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has ignited a political storm in Tamil Nadu with the launch of his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). In his inaugural public appearance, Vijay critiqued the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that the party’s leadership was “cheating people” in the name of the Dravidian model and accusing the “first family” of the DMK of “looting the state” through corrupt practices.

DMK says ‘he is copying.’

In response to Vijay’s assertions, DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed the actor’s claims, stating that his party’s policies were merely a copy of existing DMK ideologies. “These are all our policies, he is copying… whatever he says is what we had already said and which we are following,” Elangovan remarked, expressing skepticism about the novelty of Vijay’s political platform.

Elangovan emphasized the DMK’s long-standing commitment to fighting for the people’s issues, highlighting that the party has weathered numerous electoral challenges over its 75-year history. He also noted that DMK leaders have a history of activism, including willingness to face arrest in pursuit of justice, which he argues sets them apart from newer parties like TVK.

AIADMK SAYS ‘it’s old wine in a new bottle.’

The main opposition party, the AIADMK, also weighed in on Vijay’s entry into politics. Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan congratulated the actor but suggested he has much to learn before making a significant impact. “His ideology is a mix of the ideologies of all parties; it’s old wine in a new bottle,” he stated, characterizing TVK’s platform as a “cocktail” of existing political positions rather than a fresh approach.

Sathyan acknowledged that while Vijay’s support for caste census and social justice resonates with some constituents, the actor-turned-politician would need to translate his rhetoric into action to gain credibility.

Vijay’s Ideological Claims

In his address, Vijay aligned himself with several revered figures in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, including Dravidian icon E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar), Kamaraj, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He emphasized his commitment to social justice and women’s empowerment, explicitly stating that while his party embraces Periyar’s rationalist principles, it would not adopt his stance on atheism, clarifying, “We are against nobody’s faith.”

Vijay’s criticisms of the DMK and the framing of his party’s ideology as a platform for social justice aim to resonate with the electorate’s aspirations, particularly among youth and marginalized communities.

ALSO READ: Justice K.S. Puttaswamy, Pioneer for Right to Privacy, Passes Away at 98

Filed under

aiadmk DMK Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay Vijay Thalapathy
Advertisement

Also Read

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Why Is Pappu Yadav Getting Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang?

Why Is Pappu Yadav Getting Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang?

Entertainment

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox