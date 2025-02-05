Home
Vijay Mallya Moves Karnataka HC, Seeks Loan Recovery Accounts From Banks

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court, demanding detailed loan recovery statements from banks.

His plea seeks clarity on the amount recovered in connection with his loan default case.

Mallya’s Legal Stand

Represented by Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, Mallya argues that while he owed ₹6,200 crore, banks have recovered ₹14,000 crore—more than twice the original debt. His counsel pointed out that this information was officially confirmed in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mallya claims that the Debt Recovery Officer reported a recovery of ₹10,200 crore, yet the process continues despite the full loan being cleared. As a result, he has requested the court to direct banks to provide a detailed statement of recovered amounts.

High Court Issues Notice

Following Mallya’s petition, a bench led by Justice R Devadas has issued notices to banks and loan recovery officers, seeking their response.

Mallya’s Extradition Battle & Financial Dispute

Mallya, currently living in London, remains the subject of India’s extradition efforts over loan defaults linked to Kingfisher Airlines. Despite his claims of over-recovery, he continues to be legally classified as an economic offender.

On December 18, 2024, Mallya reiterated on X (formerly Twitter) that he had repaid more than what was adjudged against him but still faces legal consequences.

“The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA (Kingfisher Airlines) debt at ₹6,203 crore, including ₹1,200 crore in interest. The FM announced in Parliament that banks, through the ED, have recovered ₹14,131.60 crore from me, and yet I am still labeled an economic offender. Unless the ED and banks can legally justify this, I am entitled to relief, which I will pursue,” Mallya stated.

Finance Minister’s Response

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-2025, highlighted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had restored assets worth ₹22,280 crore in major financial crime cases.

She further confirmed that ₹14,131.6 crore worth of Mallya’s assets had been returned to public sector banks. However, despite this, Mallya continues to challenge the legality of the recoveries made against him.

What’s Next?

With the Karnataka High Court now involved, the legal battle over Mallya’s loan recovery claims is set to escalate. Whether the banks will be required to justify their actions remains to be seen.

