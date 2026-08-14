Supreme Court Stays HC Order On Jobs For Karur Victims’ Kin; What It Means For Vijay Government

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court order that had struck down the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide government jobs to eligible family members of those killed in the September 2025 Karur stampede. The top court also issued notice on the state government’s challenge to the High Court ruling, giving the Vijay-led government a temporary relief in the legal battle over the appointments.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran questioned why the government should be stopped from offering employment as part of relief to families who lost their members in the tragedy. The court noted that the stampede was an unfortunate incident in which people died and that the state had already decided to provide compensation.

Vijay government gets Supreme Court relief in Karur jobs case

The bench questioned why the government could not go a step further and provide employment to a family member, particularly in cases where the deceased was the sole earning member. The issue before the court concerns the Vijay government’s decision to treat the appointments as part of relief and rehabilitation for families affected by the Karur tragedy.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on July 27 quashed the government orders. It held that creating such appointments could not be sustained against the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 16, especially when several people were already waiting for compassionate appointments in government departments.

Vijay government’s policy challenged over constitutional limits

The High Court had also examined whether the state could create an exceptional category of public employment specifically for families of the Karur victims. It held that executive power, including a government policy decision, remained subject to constitutional limitations.

The legal dispute follows the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide jobs to eligible members of families of those killed in the September 2025 stampede. Earlier, on July 10, the High Court had temporarily allowed the government to proceed with the appointments, subject to the final outcome of the challenge.

Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government represented by top lawyers

The Vijay-led state government was represented before the Supreme Court by Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, along with Advocates Pranjal Agarwal, Dixita Gohil, Prashanto Sen and Vrinda Bhandari. Senior Advocate Arundhati Katju appeared for the victims of the Karur stampede.

The Supreme Court’s stay means the Madras High Court judgment striking down the appointments will not operate for now, while the apex court considers the state’s challenge. The court’s questioning also focused on whether employment could form part of relief for families facing financial hardship after losing their earning member.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here