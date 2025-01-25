Vijayasai Reddy Resigns from YSR Congress Party, Steps Away from Politics

On Saturday, the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy sent ripples through the party. Reddy, who had been a significant figure in the party, decided to step away from politics, making his announcement public via Twitter. He followed this up by meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at his residence to submit his resignation formally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shortly after, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued an official gazette notification accepting Reddy’s resignation and declaring a vacancy in the Upper House.

Reaction from YSR Congress Party Leaders

The timing of Reddy’s resignation is particularly significant, as it comes while YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is abroad on a European tour. While there has been no official statement from the party, several leaders expressed concern over Reddy’s decision, particularly as the party faces ongoing challenges.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Senior YSRCP leader and Lok Sabha member from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy, urged Reddy to reconsider his resignation. He emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in the party, especially with the upcoming elections and the goal of re-electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister.

“We are all wishing that Vijayasai Reddy should continue in our party. Please do not exit from politics. Experienced people like you are necessary for the party. We should all work together to bring Jagan back to power,” Gurumoorthy said during a press interaction in New Delhi. He also stressed that there were no internal issues within the party, expressing confidence that Reddy would overcome any challenges.

Acknowledging Vijayasai Reddy’s Contributions

Former Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy also spoke out, highlighting Reddy’s key role in the party’s efforts to make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister. He recalled how Reddy had faced numerous challenges, particularly from political opponents, with courage and determination.

He added, “The party will continue to value Vijayasai Reddy’s contributions and leadership. In case he reconsiders his decision, we will all ask him to stay in politics and continue with his service-minded nature.”

However, some YSRCP members have raised concerns about the potential impact of his resignation, especially in relation to the party’s relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level. A party leader, who chose to remain anonymous, explained that Reddy’s departure might weaken the party’s ties with the BJP, as he had played a crucial role in managing relations with the national party.

Vijayasai Reddy’s Reason for Resigning

In a statement to the press, Vijayasai Reddy explained his decision to resign, emphasizing that it was a well-thought-out choice. “Even though I had three-and-a-half years remaining in my term, I decided to resign. I know if I resign from my Rajya Sabha seat, it will go to the TDP-led coalition, as the YSRCP, which has a strength of just 11 MLAs, cannot win the seat. Yet, I have taken a conscious decision to resign,” Reddy said.

He expressed that he hoped someone with more capacity than him would take his place in the Rajya Sabha for the benefit of the state, whether they came from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or its allies.

Reddy also mentioned that he had informed Jagan Mohan Reddy of his decision, and while the party leader tried to persuade him to stay, he remained firm in his resolve to quit. “My resignation will not affect the party at all, as Jagan is an immensely popular leader. Even if a thousand people like me leave, it will not affect his popularity,” he stated.

Reddy Clarifying His Reasons for Leaving Politics

Reddy made it clear that his resignation was not motivated by the cases filed against him. “I am not afraid of the cases filed against me. Why would anyone withdraw cases against me if I step away from politics? It makes me weaker,” he remarked.

Reddy recalled the time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against him in August 2011, as part of the quid pro quo cases involving Jagan Mohan Reddy. He explained that he had been under pressure to become an approver in those cases but had refused. “I was in jail for over a year and a half,” he added, reflecting on his personal sacrifices during that period.

A Pivotal Moment for YSRCP

Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation is a significant moment for the YSR Congress Party, marking the departure of a key leader who had played a pivotal role in the party’s rise to power. His absence could have lasting implications, especially with the state’s political dynamics at a crucial juncture.

The party, under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, faces important challenges, including re-election efforts, and Reddy’s resignation leaves a gap in the leadership structure. The next steps for the party will be critical in maintaining unity and momentum, particularly as the political landscape continues to evolve.