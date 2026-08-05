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Home > India News > Vijay’s TVK Demands Scrapping NEET, Urges Centre to Start Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks

Vijay’s TVK Demands Scrapping NEET, Urges Centre to Start Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks

Tamil Nadu has demanded that NEET be held after the 2026 paper leak controversy, while the Centre pushes for major reforms to secure medical entrance exams.

CM Vijay-led government demands scrapping of NEET after paper leak controversy. (Image: ANI, file photo)
CM Vijay-led government demands scrapping of NEET after paper leak controversy. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 12:48 IST

The first budget of Tamil Nadu under the Chief Ministership of C Joseph Vijay is bringing back the never-ending controversy over NEET. According to the government, the NEET exam should be scrapped, and the old system of selection based on Class 12 scores should be reinstated.

This demand was put forth because of the NEET-UG 2026 scandal, wherein there were allegations of the leaking of question papers, which enraged students and their parents. This examination took place on May 3, and around 22 lakh students appeared for the same. After the leak came to the fore, the exam was cancelled on May 12, and a re-exam was conducted on June 21.

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Tamil Nadu Govt Says NEET Leaks Are Creating Problems

While presenting the state budget in the assembly, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said NEET-related paper leaks were “creating issues” for students. He urged the Centre to return to the previous admission system, where medical seats were decided using Class 12 performance.

The ruling party has also argued that states should have more control over medical education matters. Tamil Nadu has been one of the strongest critics of NEET, saying a single national exam creates difficulties for many students, especially those following the state board syllabus.

How NEET Replaced Earlier Medical Entrance Exams

NEET was introduced in 2013 by the Medical Council of India (MCI) as a replacement for the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), which was earlier used for medical admissions.

The exam faced legal challenges soon after its launch. The Supreme Court temporarily stopped its implementation in 2013 following petitions against the test. However, NEET returned in 2016 and fully replaced AIPMT the following year.

The exam was initially conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Later, the responsibility moved to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which was created to conduct major entrance and recruitment examinations.

NEET Faced Another Crisis in 2024

The controversial medical entrance test was back in the spotlight in 2024 amid claims of paper leakage in several states. This came about following the suspiciously high marks scored by some candidates.

It turned out that there were leaks in some parts of the question paper, and there were some arrests in Bihar and Gujarat. The case was taken up to the Supreme Court, which did not cancel the test but only gave some directions.

NEET Controversy: Centre Promises Stronger Security Measures

Centre assures Supreme Court that major reforms to enhance security of NEET are being undertaken. In an affidavit filed before the bench of Justice PS Narasimha, the Ministry of Education noted that the reforms were intended to ensure robustness and security of examinations.

Government also referred to the amendment bill, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, that enhances penalties for cheating, leaking of papers, impersonation and other exam offences.

Additionally, a High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms has also been constituted to recommend reforms for the examination process. This task force, under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect, will have three months’ time to submit its report.

This task force will consider adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to improve the safety and transparency of examinations.

While Tamil Nadu State continues its opposition to NEET, the Centre has to walk on a tightrope while ensuring necessary reforms in the national medical admissions system.

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Vijay’s TVK Demands Scrapping NEET, Urges Centre to Start Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks
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Vijay’s TVK Demands Scrapping NEET, Urges Centre to Start Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks
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