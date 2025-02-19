In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj extended her heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj extended her heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Expressing her excitement over a woman leader being chosen for the top post, Swaraj said,

“I am elated and extend my heartfelt congratulations to my elder sister, Rekha Gupta Ji. I know she will mark a new chapter of development in Delhi under the visionary leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”

When asked about the message the BJP aims to convey by selecting a woman as the Chief Minister, Swaraj responded emphatically, saying,

“Development, development, and development.”

The appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s CM is being seen as a significant move by the BJP, reinforcing its commitment to women’s leadership and progress in the national capital.

