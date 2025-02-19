In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj extended her heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Expressing her excitement over a woman leader being chosen for the top post, Swaraj said,
“I am elated and extend my heartfelt congratulations to my elder sister, Rekha Gupta Ji. I know she will mark a new chapter of development in Delhi under the visionary leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”
When asked about the message the BJP aims to convey by selecting a woman as the Chief Minister, Swaraj responded emphatically, saying,
“Development, development, and development.”
The appointment of Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s CM is being seen as a significant move by the BJP, reinforcing its commitment to women’s leadership and progress in the national capital.
Also Read: Women’s Respect Is BJP’s Biggest Priority’: Manoj Tiwari Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s New Chief Minister