Villas, Resorts, Benami Assets: How Did Telangana Cop Build Rs 300-Crore Empire As DSP?

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy in connection with a high-profile disproportionate assets case. Bheem Reddy, who is currently posted in the Police Computer Services wing in Hyderabad, was arrested at his luxury residence in Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, after officials unearthed massive properties worth an estimated market value of Rs 300 crore.

Who is Sankireddy Bheem Reddy?

According to the ACB, DSP Bheem Reddy accumulated this multi-crore fortune through corrupt practices and illicit means throughout his service. Investigators revealed that a substantial portion of these assets was registered under the names of various “benamis”. His arrest follows a series of simultaneous ACB raids at his primary residence and 15 other locations linked to his relatives, friends, and business associates across Telangana and Karnataka.

Cash, Gold, and Silver Seized

During their coordinated searches, ACB teams recovered a staggering amount of physical wealth, luxury items, and liquid cash directly linked to the officer. Inside his primary residence, investigators discovered Rs 3.60 lakh in loose currency, while subsequent raids across broader locations yielded an additional Rs 40 lakh in hidden cash.

The seizures extended heavily into precious metals, with officials confiscating 2 kilograms of gold jewelry and 20 kilograms of silver. Furthermore, the bureau froze bank accounts holding a combined total of Rs 19.91 lakh. Beyond liquid money and bullion, investigators also found substantial business paperwork, including documents detailing a Rs 75,00,000 investment made by the DSP into a firm named M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

How Bheem Reddy Landed on ACB’s Radar

The turning point in the investigation came when ACB officials recovered a highly incriminating, handwritten personal diary belonging to the DSP.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Bheem Reddy meticulously wrote this diary right before he left for the Char Dham pilgrimage with his wife in May. Fearing unforeseen circumstances during the journey, he even shared scanned copies of the diary with his sons before departing.

Unbeknownst to him, this diary would become the absolute smoking gun for the prosecution. It contained comprehensive, handwritten details of his illegal investments, financial transactions, and a complete list of the names of his benami partners. Following detailed analysis of the diary and the subsequent raids, the ACB officially arrested the officer.



Massive Real Estate Portfolio Uncovered

The ACB has compiled an extensive list of high-value movable and immovable properties linked directly to the tainted officer. The seized asset portfolio includes:

Residential & Commercial Properties

A luxury villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad.

A three-story residential house (G+2+Penthouse) at Telecom Nagar.

A flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar.

A flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments in Gachibowli.

A significant share in a 500-square-yard, six-story (G+5) commercial complex on Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda.

A 3,000-square-foot commercial space near the Manikonda Marrichettu Junction.

Two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency in Tellapur.

Open Plots & Agricultural Land

A 500-square-yard open plot at Pragathi Resorts.

3.5 acres of agricultural land in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy.

Two large agricultural land parcels in Karnataka measuring 6 acres and 38 acres respectively.

1 acre of premium land in Devanahalli, Bangalore.

A 200-square-yard open plot near Kamineni Hospital, Nagole.

Two open plots in Patancheru measuring 400 square yards (near GPR Housing Society) and 200 square yards.

A 1,000-square-yard land parcel and an additional 2 acres of agricultural land in Mominpet, Vikarabad.

4.2 acres of agricultural land in Muchintala village, CC Kunta.

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