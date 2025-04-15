Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

The minister’s statement comes amid growing concerns among non-Hindi-speaking states over the perceived push to promote Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names To English-Medium Textbooks

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty


Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has strongly criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for its recent move to rename English-medium school textbooks with Hindi titles. Calling the decision “irrational” and a “violation of common logic,” Sivankutty urged the Centre to immediately review the decision and called on other states to stand united against such linguistic impositions.

The minister’s statement comes amid growing concerns among non-Hindi-speaking states over the perceived push to promote Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The neighbouring Tamil Nadu government, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has been a vocal critic of the NEP’s three-language policy, labelling it an attempt to impose Hindi on southern states.

“Violation of common logic”

Sivankutty, who is also a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said, “The NCERT decision is against federal principles and Constitutional values. It is not only a violation of common logic but also an attempt to foist one’s cultural values on others, thereby sabotaging the linguistic diversity of our country.”

Until now, English-medium textbooks in schools carried English titles. However, under the new move, the Class 6 English textbook previously titled Honeysuckle will now be renamed Poorvi a Hindi word meaning ‘Eastern’ and also the name of a Hindustani classical raga. Similarly, the Class 1 textbook will be renamed Mridang and the Class 3 book Santoor, both terms rooted in Indian classical music.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sivankutty said such a change disregards the rich linguistic fabric of India. “It is absolutely wrong to change English titles that have been used for decades. Titles are not just names they influence how children perceive and imagine the world. English-medium students deserve English titles,” he said.

He further emphasized Kerala’s commitment to protecting linguistic and cultural diversity. “Education should not be an instrument of imposition but of empowerment and consensus. We urge all non-Hindi-speaking states to stand together in safeguarding regional cultural freedom,” the minister added.

ALSO READ: Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Filed under

NCERT V Sivankutty

Kerala Education Minister

‘Violation Of Common Logic’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty Slams NCERT’s Move To Give Hindi Names...
Indian Railway Sector Rev

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...
Smart Car Features To Dri

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...
newsx

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain
newsx

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...
A 38-year-old woman in Be

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand In Wagon Manufacturing: ICRA

Indian Railway Sector Revenue Projected To Grow By 5% In FY26, Driven By Strong Demand...

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030: NITI Aayog Report

Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030:...

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Heatwave In April Already? Delhi To Cross 42°C; Himachal And West Bengal Brace For Rain

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At 43!

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Stunning Run-Out And 201st IPL Dismissal Prove He’s Still Got It At...

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?

Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?