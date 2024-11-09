Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Violence Erupts Again In Manipur: Homes Burned, Woman Shot And Teacher Allegedly Set On Fire

Violence escalates in Manipur as a woman is shot and set on fire, while homes are torched in Jiribam district amid ongoing ethnic strife.

Violence Erupts Again In Manipur: Homes Burned, Woman Shot And Teacher Allegedly Set On Fire

The violence in Manipur continues to spiral out of control, with ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities escalating once again. A recent attack in the Jiribam district has left the local population in shock, with reports of homes being set on fire, a woman shot and burned alive, and a teacher allegedly being set on fire. The recurring violence has triggered widespread protests from local communities, who are increasingly frustrated with the lack of action from the central forces deployed in the region.

The Latest Incident: Woman Shot and Set on Fire

On Friday, villagers in Zairon Hmar village discovered the charred remains of 31-year-old Zosangkim, a local teacher who lived with her husband and three children. According to reports, she was killed in an attack on the village the previous evening when a group of armed militants set at least six houses on fire.

Local sources stated that several villagers managed to flee the scene of the attack, seeking refuge in nearby forests. However, Zosangkim, who was reportedly shot in the leg during the attack, could not escape. Her tragic death has sparked outrage, with Hmar community organizations calling for justice and accusing armed Meitei militants of being responsible for the violence.

The police have confirmed the attack, but details of the investigation are still unfolding. The incident comes just days after another woman was shot and set on fire in a nearby area, underscoring the growing intensity of the ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since last year.

Escalating Tensions: Arson and Attacks on Villages

The attack on Zairon Hmar village is part of a larger pattern of violence that has been ravaging Manipur’s Jiribam district. Locals allege that the central forces, who were supposed to be maintaining peace, have failed to intervene effectively to prevent these incidents. According to one eyewitness, the attack took place at around 9:00 PM, when the militants set fire to homes in the village, forcing families to flee for their lives.

More than 200 people have been killed, and thousands more have been displaced since May 2023, as the conflict between the Meitei community, predominantly based in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribes, who reside in the surrounding hills, continues to escalate.

Kuki-Zo Organisations Speak Out: Call for Accountability

Following the attack, several Kuki-Zo organizations have voiced their outrage, pointing to the lack of protection for vulnerable communities. The killing of Zosangkim, a teacher and mother of three, has hit particularly hard in the local community, as she was seen as a symbol of hope and resilience.

Kuki-Zo leaders are calling for a more coordinated and decisive response from the government to end the violence. They argue that the ongoing ethnic violence has left their communities reeling, with both physical and emotional scars that may take years to heal. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Kuki-Zo groups said, “The government must act decisively, not just for the safety of the people, but to bring those responsible for these heinous acts to justice.”

A Deepening Crisis: The Impact of Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The violence in Manipur is not just a matter of political infighting; it has torn apart the fabric of the state’s communities. For months, the state has been embroiled in violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, with a particular focus on the control of land, resources, and cultural identity. The situation has only worsened with each passing day, as both sides accuse each other of escalating violence and war crimes.

In the case of Zosangkim’s death, the Kuki-Zo community is pointing to Meitei militants as the perpetrators. However, it’s important to note that both communities have suffered significant losses during this violent period, with families on both sides forced to live in fear for their lives.

The Government’s Response: Inaction and Frustration

Despite the deployment of central security forces in the region, many locals feel that the government is not doing enough to prevent such attacks. In particular, there is growing frustration that ethnic violence is being treated as a law-and-order issue rather than a humanitarian crisis that requires an urgent, multi-faceted solution.

Local politicians, including Kuki-Zo leaders, have expressed anger over the perceived inaction of security forces, arguing that the violence would have been better contained if there had been a stronger, more proactive response from the government.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Peace in Manipur

As the situation continues to evolve, many are wondering how Manipur can begin to heal from this prolonged crisis. Ethnic strife, as seen in the Jiribam district and elsewhere, has deep roots in the state’s history, and resolving it will require more than just temporary security measures.

In the immediate future, however, justice for victims like Zosangkim, and accountability for those responsible for the violence, remain the pressing concerns. Both Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups are looking for concrete steps from the government to address the underlying causes of the conflict, while also ensuring the safety and dignity of all communities in the state.

Filed under

Jiribam district violence Kuki-Zo Meitei conflict Manipur violence update Zosangkim death Manipur
