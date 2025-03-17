Vehicles were torched as clashes broke out in the Mahal area of ​​Nagpur in Maharashtra following a dispute between two groups.

Nagpur: Explosions were heard and vehicles were torched as clashes broke out in the Mahal area of ​​Nagpur in Maharashtra following a dispute between two groups, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Efforts were underway to douse the flames erupting from torched vehicles.

Revealing that the incident occurred due to some miscommunication, Nagpur DCP Archit Chandak told ANI that the situation was “under control right now”.

“Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out…or pelt stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas,” Chandak reportedly said.

“A few vehicles were set ablaze; we doused the fire by calling the fire brigade… A few police personnel were injured,” the DCP further said while appealing for peace.

“Do not trust rumours… Do not disturb law & order and support the police. We are taking legal action,” he added.

