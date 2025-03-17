Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Vehicles were torched as clashes broke out in the Mahal area of ​​Nagpur in Maharashtra following a dispute between two groups.

(Video screengrab from ANI)


Nagpur: Explosions were heard and vehicles were torched as clashes broke out in the Mahal area of ​​Nagpur in Maharashtra following a dispute between two groups, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Efforts were underway to douse the flames erupting from torched vehicles.

Revealing that the incident occurred due to some miscommunication, Nagpur DCP Archit Chandak told ANI that the situation was “under control right now”.

“Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone to not step out…or pelt stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas,” Chandak reportedly said.

“A few vehicles were set ablaze; we doused the fire by calling the fire brigade… A few police personnel were injured,” the DCP further said while appealing for peace.

“Do not trust rumours… Do not disturb law &  order and support the police. We are taking legal action,” he added.

(This is a breaking news story)

 

 

