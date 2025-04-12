Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
  Violence Erupts In West Bengal's Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Two deaths reported in Murshidabad after Waqf Act protests turn violent. Mamata Banerjee says the law will not be implemented in West Bengal amid BJP criticism.

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead


Tensions continue to rise in Murshidabad district of West Bengal after violent clashes erupted on Friday, April 11, 2025, amid protests over the controversial Waqf Act. The violence has already claimed two lives, with 118 arrests reported so far. The protests have disrupted daily life, with vehicles torched, rail and road movement disrupted, and several police officers injured.

The unrest began when a group of Muslims gathered after Friday prayers and staged protests against the Waqf Act, a piece of legislation concerning the management of religious endowments. Protesters blocked National Highway-12 from Dakbanglo More to Sutir Sajur More in Samserganj and Suti areas. Despite prohibitory orders, the crowds clashed with security forces, hurling stones at police vehicles and even setting police vans and buses on fire.

Tensions escalated when protesters threw bomb-like substances, prompting the police to use tear gas and lathi charge to restore order. Several police personnel were forced to take shelter in a nearby mosque amid the violence. The clashes spread to Dhulian on Saturday, where one person was reported to have sustained a bullet injury.

In the aftermath, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarified her stance on the matter through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the Waqf Act was enacted by the Central Government and not the state administration. Banerjee reiterated that the law would not be implemented in West Bengal, asking protesters to direct their grievances at the central government.

Despite Banerjee’s position, the BJP has been highly critical of her government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order. BJP President Sukanta Majumdar demanded strict action and asserted that, if in power, the BJP would swiftly put an end to such protests, which he claimed were a result of “appeasement” by the state government.

In light of the growing violence, the Union Home Secretary held a video conference with West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and DGP to assess the situation. The DGP assured that the situation was tense but under control, with more than 150 arrests made. To assist local law enforcement, BSF personnel have been deployed, and five additional BSF companies have been sent at the request of the state government.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation and has promised additional support if necessary to restore normalcy in the region. The Home Secretary also advised the state to monitor other sensitive districts closely, ensuring that the situation does not escalate further.

As tensions remain high in Murshidabad, the political and communal undertones surrounding the Waqf Act continue to fuel protests, with calls for stronger state intervention mounting. The deadly violence and clashes highlight the complex nature of law enforcement in regions where contentious issues like the Waqf Act intersect with local sentiments.

Mamata Banerjee Waqf Act Murshidabad violence Waqf Act violence

