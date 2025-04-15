Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Violence Over Waqf Amendment Act In Murshidabad: Relief Camps Set Up As Displaced Residents Seek Compensation

Rupa Mandal, a woman staying at the relief camp, said that she came four days ago after her house was set on fire.

A relief camp has been set up in Malda’s Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their houses in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad after violence broke out there during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

Dr Prasanjit Mandal, a doctor at the relief camp, said his team is providing all essential medicines to those in need.

“For the last 3 days, we have been coming here twice a day. We have all the essential medicines here for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold… As of now, there are no patients who need medicines,” he told ANI.

Keshav Mandal, a person staying at the relief camp, expressed dismay over the situation, saying, “We don’t know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back.”

“We came here on Saturday, 12th April. Everything in our house was burnt. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back. People from our nearby villages have come here today,” he told ANI.

Lalcharan Mondal, another person staying at the relief camp, urged the government to ensure peace and harmony in the region.
“My house and everything have been burned down. They have sheltered me, and that’s why I am alive today. If there is such unrest, how can I go back home? There is no way to go. I want peace and harmony; this is what I want from the government,” he told ANI.

“It has been 4 days since we are here. Our entire house was set on fire. We were having lunch when suddenly, some people entered and started looting and attacking us. BSF personnel took us here to the relief camp. We want compensation for our house,” she told ANI.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been a contentious issue in the region.

The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, “The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time.”

(Inputs from ANI)

