Violence Over Waqf Amendment Bill In South 24 Parganas After Murshidabad

Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Monday as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act spiralled into a confrontation between Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters and the police.

Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Monday as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act spiralled into a confrontation between Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters and the police. The protestors, en route to a rally in Kolkata, were intercepted near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway. What began as a blockade soon escalated into chaos—police vehicles were torched, officers were injured, and traffic came to a grinding halt.

Who was involved?

The protest was led by workers and supporters of the Indian Secular Front, a political party helmed by Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. Demonstrators had gathered from several pockets of the district, including Bhangar, Minakhan, and Sandeshkhali. Police forces, including senior officers, were deployed in large numbers to manage the situation.

When did it occur?

The clash unfolded on Monday, just days after communal tensions flared in Murshidabad. The violence came amid rising political and communal unease surrounding the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Where did it happen?

The flashpoint was Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district. Protesters were intercepted near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway—an arterial route leading to Kolkata’s Ramlila Maidan, where the ISF had planned a public rally. The violence disrupted local transport and triggered security alerts across surrounding areas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why did the violence break out?

Tensions rose when the police reportedly denied the ISF rally permission, citing security concerns. Protesters attempting to defy barricades were met with a lathi-charge. As per eyewitness accounts, police action intensified after protesters refused to disperse peacefully. The ISF, however, accused the administration of political bias and of deliberately obstructing opposition voices. Siddique, addressing the rally that eventually went ahead, called the Waqf (Amendment) Act an unconstitutional move and demanded its rollback.

How was the situation brought under control?

A heavy police deployment was key in diffusing the unrest. Kolkata Police later issued a public advisory urging citizens not to fall prey to rumours and warned of strict action against those inciting violence or spreading misinformation. FIRs have been registered against those involved in arson and obstruction of law enforcement.

Backdrop: Violence in Murshidabad

The incident follows a weekend of deadly communal clashes in Murshidabad, where three people lost their lives during protests against the same law. Visuals from Samserganj showed burnt homes and shops, with over 400 Hindus reportedly fleeing the region for safety. The back-to-back unrest signals a growing fault line in Bengal’s social and political fabric, with the Waqf legislation at its core.

Must Read: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’