Viral, AC Compressor Explosion In Girls Hostel In Greater Noida, Girls Seen Jumping From Balcony

A major fire erupted at Annapurna Girls’ Hostel in the Knowledge Park J Block area, causing panic among students on the premises. The fire, which is suspected to have started due to an air conditioner compressor explosion, spread rapidly, leaving several students scrambling for safety.

A viral video from the scene shows two girls trapped on a balcony, struggling to escape the rising flames. In a desperate attempt, both climbed onto an air conditioning unit, but the steel fencing along the hostel’s exterior wall made evacuation difficult. Bystanders attempted to assist by placing a ladder, helping one student descend safely. However, the other lost her balance and fell into the hostel compound, sustaining minor injuries.

#Fire breaks out at a #girls' #hostel in #GreaterNoida. Students jumped to safety, but one girl slipped and injured her leg. pic.twitter.com/TKeZU50RIq — Akashdeep Singh (@akashgill78) March 28, 2025

Upon receiving the emergency call, fire brigade teams swiftly arrived at the scene and evacuated all the residents. Although the incident caused widespread panic, no casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire, and hostel management has assured enhanced safety measures to prevent future mishaps.

