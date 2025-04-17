Home
Viral: Aliens Once Again? Mysterious Colorful Objects Hovered Over Canadian Skies Sparking Discussions

A strange video showing bright, colorful lights moving in the sky over Vancouver, Canada, has gone viral online—and it’s got everyone talking. The lights seem to move in a perfect circle, glowing in different colors, and people are wondering if they just saw a UFO, a drone, or something totally new.

A strange video showing bright, colorful lights moving in the sky over Vancouver, Canada, has gone viral online—and it’s got everyone talking. The lights seem to move in a perfect circle, glowing in different colors, and people are wondering if they just saw a UFO, a drone, or something totally new.

The video has sparked all kinds of guesses on social media, from aliens watching Earth to high-tech drone shows. Some are amazed, others are skeptical, but one thing’s clear: no one can stop watching.

What the Video Shows

The clip was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @dom_lucer, who posted it with the caption:
“This strange light was recorded by witnesses in the United States and Canada. Witnesses report colourful UAPs and other unexplained phenomena lighting up the sky.”

In the video, a glowing object floats quietly in the night sky, changing colors as it slowly spins in a circle. You can hear people talking in the background, clearly shocked by what they’re seeing. One person asks, “What is this?”, and someone else says, “Is this a UFO?” Everyone is just standing there, staring up at the lights with no idea what’s going on.

Millions of Views and Tons of Opinions

The video has already been seen nearly five million times, and the comments keep coming in. Some people are sure it’s something alien. Others think it’s probably something man-made.

One commenter, Bill Mitchell, wasn’t buying the alien theory. He asked,
“Why would alien spaceships have lights if they want to stay hidden? Surely, they don’t need lights to see.”

Another person was more convinced, writing,
“A glowing UFO was seen in Canada. This could mean aliens are watching us.”

But not everyone is ready to believe in aliens just yet. Someone else added,
“With what drones can do today, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s just a drone.”

Still No Clear Answers

No one knows for sure what the lights were. There’s been no official word from the police, government, or scientists. But that hasn’t stopped people from guessing. Some say it could be a drone show, others think it might be a trick of the light—or something else entirely.

The term “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) has become more common lately, especially after a few governments admitted they’ve been looking into strange sky sightings for years. But even with all that attention, most of these cases are still a mystery.

Filed under

Canada UFO

