Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Viral: Eagle Carries Off Cloth Near Puri’s Jagannath Temple; Is It A Sign From The Gods? Internet Seems To Think So

Something strange—and kind of magical—happened near the Jagannath Temple in Puri recently, and it’s got the whole internet buzzing. A video that’s now gone viral shows an eagle flying away with what looks like one of the temple’s sacred flags. The moment, caught on camera, has left people wondering if it was just a wild coincidence or something more spiritual.

Viral: Eagle Carries Off Cloth Near Puri's Jagannath Temple; Is It A Sign From The Gods? Internet Seems To Think So

A video that’s now gone viral shows an eagle flying away with what looks like one of the temple’s sacred flags.


Something strange—and kind of magical—happened near the Jagannath Temple in Puri recently, and it's got the whole internet buzzing. A video that's now gone viral shows an eagle flying away with what looks like one of the temple's sacred flags. The moment, caught on camera, has left people wondering if it was just a wild coincidence or something more spiritual.

A Moment That Left Everyone Stunned

The video shows the eagle flying around the famous Srimandir (another name for the Jagannath Temple), gripping a long piece of cloth that really looks like the temple’s holy flag. After circling above the temple, the bird heads toward the sea and disappears from view.

Odisha TV reported that this all happened on Saturday evening, around 5 PM. It was just after a sudden storm hit Puri—a typical Nor’wester that blew through the area. People nearby said they saw the eagle first fly toward the temple’s west entrance, then make its way straight toward the ocean.

Was It Really the Temple Flag?

No one has confirmed yet if the cloth was actually from the temple or just a random piece caught in the wind. Still, the timing and location made it feel special—and for many, the resemblance was too close to ignore. Whether it was really the sacred flag or not, people online have been treating it like a moment filled with meaning.

Social Media Reacts: Divine Message or Just a Coincidence?

As the video kept spreading, people began to share their thoughts—some serious, some emotional, and some totally mystical.

One person wrote, “When an eagle carried away the sacred flag from Jagannath Temple, it wasn’t theft—it was a celestial message. As if Garuda himself rose to the heavens with Lord Jagannath’s blessings. A sign of divine intervention, renewal, and powerful change. A better era is coming. Trust. Pray. Evolve. Garuda is guarding the flag, and Lord Jagannath’s energy is expanding globally — the flag flying into the skies as a metaphor for spreading His name and message worldwide.”

Another added, “Of course, the great good is going to happen. Birds are of great significance and good in Hindu textbooks.”

A lot of people felt it was a good sign—like a divine message or a symbol that something positive is on the way. Many compared the eagle to Garuda, the powerful bird from Hindu mythology who carries Lord Vishnu (and by connection, Lord Jagannath).

But Not Everyone Feels That Way

Some people weren’t so sure it was a good thing. In fact, a few felt a bit uneasy about the whole situation.

One comment said, “Well, nobody’s aware of its reason. Most believe it’s a bad omen indicating an impending disaster. The best we can do is keep spreading and practising ‘Dharma’ as much as possible.”

Another person wrote, “Maybe it’s a warning of something ghastly about to happen.”

So yeah, reactions were definitely mixed—some hopeful, some a little scared.

No Word Yet From the Temple

Right now, the temple authorities haven’t said anything about what happened. There’s no official confirmation on whether the eagle took an actual flag from the Jagannath Temple or just grabbed a random cloth that happened to be nearby.

Still, the video has taken off online, and people are clearly moved by it—whether they see it as a spiritual sign, a mystery, or just a one-in-a-million moment.

